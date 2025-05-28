What's The Cheapest Toyota SUV You Can Buy In 2025 & How Much Does It Cost?

Over the years, Toyota has earned a reputation for making cars that offer excellent value for money. Even though some of its vehicles carry very low prices, the general perception among Toyota buyers appears to be that the company won't compromise on quality and reliability. This, in part, is because Toyota vehicles are also renowned for their longevity, low maintenance costs, and high resale value.

In the U.S., Toyota has a fairly wide product portfolio that spans multiple vehicle categories and price segments. From cars, mini vans, and trucks to crossovers, SUVS, and electric vehicles, Toyota appears to have something on offer for all consumer categories. The company's SUV segment — which includes crossovers and traditional ladder frame SUVs — is quite expansive with 14 different models to choose from.

While there is no denying that Toyota's SUV lineup is extensive, for someone on the lookout for a dependable SUV from Toyota that doesn't break the bank, the company offers several options. The most affordable of the lot, and the car that Toyota USA touts as its cheapest, is the Toyota Corolla Cross.

With a starting price of just $25,485 for the base variant, the 2025 Corolla Cross offers several features while staying within the realms of affordability. We tested the 2024 model year hybrid variant of the vehicle, which has been updated slightly for 2025, with a starting price of $29,845. All prices mentioned here include the mandatory $1,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee charged by dealers.