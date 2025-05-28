What's The Cheapest Toyota SUV You Can Buy In 2025 & How Much Does It Cost?
Over the years, Toyota has earned a reputation for making cars that offer excellent value for money. Even though some of its vehicles carry very low prices, the general perception among Toyota buyers appears to be that the company won't compromise on quality and reliability. This, in part, is because Toyota vehicles are also renowned for their longevity, low maintenance costs, and high resale value.
In the U.S., Toyota has a fairly wide product portfolio that spans multiple vehicle categories and price segments. From cars, mini vans, and trucks to crossovers, SUVS, and electric vehicles, Toyota appears to have something on offer for all consumer categories. The company's SUV segment — which includes crossovers and traditional ladder frame SUVs — is quite expansive with 14 different models to choose from.
While there is no denying that Toyota's SUV lineup is extensive, for someone on the lookout for a dependable SUV from Toyota that doesn't break the bank, the company offers several options. The most affordable of the lot, and the car that Toyota USA touts as its cheapest, is the Toyota Corolla Cross.
With a starting price of just $25,485 for the base variant, the 2025 Corolla Cross offers several features while staying within the realms of affordability. We tested the 2024 model year hybrid variant of the vehicle, which has been updated slightly for 2025, with a starting price of $29,845. All prices mentioned here include the mandatory $1,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee charged by dealers.
Key features and prices of Toyota's cheapest SUV
Thanks to its hatchback-like stance, the Toyota Corolla Cross may not come across as a typical SUV at first glance. However, the vehicle is indeed classified as a compact SUV by the company. This, despite the fact that it is built on Toyota's TNGA-C platform, on which cars like the Toyota Corolla and the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla hatchback are also built. The Corolla Cross does distinguish itself from these vehicles with its raised ride height, roomier interiors, and SUV-like styling.
The Corolla Cross comes in two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter hybrid with electronic on-demand all wheel drive (AWD), and a 2.0-liter gas-powered variant that is offered in FWD and AWD options. The hybrid iteration of the Toyota Cross makes 196 hp, while the gas variant of the car makes a slightly lower 169 hp. The gas-powered Corolla Cross comes in three trim levels: L, LE, and XLE. The Hybrid variant of the Corolla Cross has four trim levels: S, SE, Nightshade, and XSE.
As outlined earlier, the standard Corolla Cross is the cheapest Toyota SUV on sale today, with its starting price of $25,485 for the L trim. Moving higher up the price ladder, we have the LE trim that costs $27,815, and the XLE trim that goes for $29,710. Prices for the Hybrid trim, other than the already mentioned Hybrid S variant, are as follows: The Hybrid SE trim has been priced at $31,165, while the Hybrid Nightshade and Hybrid XSE variants start at $32,090, and $33,030, respectively.