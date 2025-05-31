10 Of The Smallest Cars You Can Buy In The US
American roads are clogged with crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks that, in many cases, range from size Large to Triple XL. However, not everyone rides on the bigger-is-better bandwagon. Sedans and regular cars may be on the decline, but some are still seeking the smallest cars out there. Though there are fewer options in this arena than ever — looking at you, Ford, and your no-more-cars mantra — not all hope is lost.
In fact, this list of some of the smallest vehicles currently for sale proves that good cars can come in tiny packages. For the urban dweller, we've got city runabouts primed for dominating the parking spot. Perhaps you fancy a small car for its inherent handling advantages over the lumbering behemoths that so many SUVs have become. On that front, there's more than one pint-sized sports car out there for you. Heck, we even have a couple of crossovers! Albeit, little ones.
Today, our definition of the smallest cars is based solely on overall length, and we've ordered these 10 examples as such, from largest to smallest. For the most part, these vehicles are available for sale in 2025. But in one case, we had to look at the secondhand market to capture a small-scale ride that is worthy of your consideration.
2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: 172.0 Inches (~ 14' 4)
As much as we'd like to include Toyota's enthusiast-beloved GR Corolla on this list of smallest cars, its brawny body is 1.6 inches longer than a regular Corolla hatchback, so it doesn't quite qualify. Fortunately, the base model has a lot to offer in its own right, like a 35 mpg combined rating for base models and an 18 cubic foot cargo hold. The 37.4-foot turning circle is on the big side, but the 2025 Corolla is also highly equipped.
For $23,780, the entry-level SE trim line features alloy wheels, LED headlights, and an 8-inch central touchscreen with wireless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 bundle of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) brings forward collision mitigation (FCM), a lane-keeping system (LKS), and adaptive cruise control to all models. For more money, you can spruce up the Corolla hatchback with 18-inch bronze wheels in Nightshade coloring, two-tone paint, and an eight-speaker JBL audio system.
Regardless of which Corolla model you go with, the 2.0-liter inline-four with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque is only motivating about 3,200 pounds of car. It doesn't translate to something you might consider fast – the 0 to 60 run takes 8.3 seconds — but it most certainly helps with fuel frugality. Plus, Toyota throws in 2 years of complimentary maintenance, which makes the Corolla hatchback that much more compelling.
2025 Nissan Kicks: 171.9 Inches (~ 14' 4)
Effectively the same size as a Corolla, the boldly styled 2025 Nissan Kicks blends a small car footprint with mini-SUV benefits. Namely, the 60 cubic feet of cargo space on hand when the second row is folded down, or 30 cubic feet with that row upright. The Kicks is also one of the few small car picks to offer optional all-wheel drive and, when combined with the relatively high 8.4 inches of ground clearance, the little Nissan can go places that a Corolla simply should not.
As for value, the new Kicks has a starting price of less than $22,000 and matches the Corolla on standard ADAS, while adding a driver attention monitor (DAM) and blind-spot monitoring (BSM) with rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA). That sticker price does come with cheap-looking steel wheels and plastic hubcaps, but you can upgrade to alloys if that's a priority. Another benefit of the Nissan's small stature is its sub-3,000-pound curb weight for base models, which helps it earn a 31 mpg combined fuel economy rating.
The naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four is middle-of-the-road on output with 141 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque, but arguably, you wouldn't be buying this little crossover for its performance anyway. What you might instead be drawn to is the 34 inches of second-row legroom, which is on the high side for this segment. And for those willing to shell out a bit more, options like a Bose 10-speaker audio system and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen are available.
2025 Subaru BRZ: 167.9 Inches (~ 14' 0)
Crave some excitement from your small car? Subaru has you covered with its BRZ 2+2, a car with a name whose meaning makes for a good trivia question. That moniker does mean there are only two seats in the back, but if you were to stuff an adult human into one of these buckets, know that the 30 inches of legroom matches the Corolla hatchback. All that said, the real reason to consider buying one of these Subie sports cars is that you love to drive.
On that front, the BRZ delivers with its rear-wheel-drive layout, standard six-speed manual, Torsen limited-slip differential, and 2.4-liter flat-four rated for 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The double-wishbone rear suspension promises planted handling, and if you want to really cut loose, Subaru makes a point to note that there is a switch for turning the traction control system off. Factor in the 2,820-pound curb weight, and it's easy to imagine how much fun the BRZ would be to drive.
As one of our smallest car picks, the BRZ also benefits from a 35.4-foot turning circle and only needing two and a half turns to go from lock-to-lock with the steering wheel. Great for auto-crossing, but equally handy in a tight parking lot. The trunk is minuscule at 6 cubic feet, and you'll need the six-speed automatic to hit the highest available combined fuel economy rating of 25 mpg. However, for $33,210 to start, the Subaru BRZ makes a strong case for fun and affordable small cars.
2025 Jeep Wrangler: 166.8 Inches (~ 13' 11)
Technically, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler is even shorter than we've listed here because it includes the rear-mounted spare tire. But without getting out a measuring tape, we'll go with the official metric. As you might expect, we are referring to the two-door Jeep Wrangler, a configuration you may have forgotten existed. Once upon a time, the long-running Wrangler only came with two doors, but these days, its four-door stablemate hogs around 90% of sales, so you may have to look hard for one of these Wrangler coupes.
If you do find one, you're in for an unusual automotive treat. Generally, a conversation about the smallest cars on sale revolves around vehicles with unibody construction, lilliputian stature, and miserly fuel efficiency. With the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, it's the other way around. A relatively huge 3.6-liter V6 offers 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque that pushes around a ladder-framed chassis with stick axles at both ends. In that context, the 19 mpg combined figure isn't as bad.
Four-wheel drive comes standard, as does a six-speed manual and a nearly 10-inch ground clearance. And don't forget, the requisite removable doors and roof. What you may not expect is that these compact Wranglers boast a turning circle of just 32.7 feet, which is nearly as good as a Miata. Unlike its four-door brethren with seats for five, these smaller variants only have room for four, but who cares when you're charging through 2.5 feet of water with the windshield folded down!
2025 Kia Soul: 165.2 Inches (~ 13' 9)
When Kia ushered in the third-generation Soul in 2020, this box-on-wheels shed its cutesy looks and cartoon hamster persona for a decidedly more elegant and upscale identity, at least in the looks department. With a base price of $20,490, the 2025 Soul remains an absolute bargain in our current $50,000 average new car price atmosphere. Like the Nissan Kicks, the Kia Soul belies its small car status with a substantially sized cabin.
Rear legroom comes in at 39 inches, and maximum cargo space measures 62 cubic feet. As for comfort, the Soul offers optional amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a sunroof. In base spec, an 8-inch central display with smartphone mirroring is included, along with FCM, LKS, and automatic high beams (AHB). Kia, like several makers of small cars listed here, does go the steel wheel and hubcap route on entry-level LX models in a concession to costs.
The Soul's 34.8-foot turning circle makes it useful in city driving, where it earns 27 mpg. The 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine should provide capable propulsion, if not exactly world-beating. Want more from your Soul? Kia offers a host of upmarket goodies like its Highway Driving Assist, a high-tech Level 2 ADAS, a two-tone exterior finish, and 18" alloy wheels if the hubcaps just aren't cutting it.
2025 Hyundai Venue: 159.1 Inches (~ 13' 3)
Trimming 6 inches from the already tidy Soul, the Hyundai Venue leans into the subcompact zone. There was a time when such a word was associated with econoboxes guaranteed to leave you underwhelmed. In fact, Hyundai was once a purveyor of such machines. Like the 1986 Excel that had 68 hp and required a leisurely 16-second stroll to crest 60 mph. Thirty-nine years later, the 2025 Venue proves that not only has Hyundai come a long way, but subcompact cars aren't so bad. It also happens to be the cheapest new SUV in America at the moment.
The highlight reel includes a $20,200 base price, standard 15-inch alloy wheels, 31 mpg combined fuel efficiency, and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The cabin is not huge, but it is usable with 34 inches of second-row legroom and 19 cubic feet of space behind the back row, which increases to 32 cubic feet when folded down. The level of standard content is fairly basic, with cloth seats, an 8-inch central display, and wireless smartphone mirroring.
The Venue's roster of driver assists impresses with FCM, LKS, AHB, DAM, and rear occupant alert. Plus, you can load up on tech and creature comforts with the range-topping Venue Limited. For just $3,250 more than the base SE, it boasts 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, passive entry, heated front seats, wireless phone charging, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The 121-hp Venue engine is just short of twice as powerful as the O.G. Excel, and it's fair to say the subcompact segment has come a long way.
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata: 154.1 Inches (~ 12' 10)
With seating for two and a convertible top, the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata is in a class of one in this rundown of the smallest cars currently on the market. Unlike most of the other options, whose small stature is most helpful in the areas of efficiency, parking, and congested driving locales, the Miata is a blast to drive. It does all that the other small car stuff too, but given its rather impractical cabin, the Miata is best regarded as a sports car for weekend driving fun.
The naturally aspirated 2.0L inline-four mounted up front pairs with a standard six-speed manual to route power to the rear wheels in proper sports car style. A drag racer the Miata is not, but a 5.5-second time in the 0-60 sprint is pleasingly fleet, it can pull 0.9 g on the skidpad, and that little four-pot sings up to a 7,500-rpm redline. These are facets only enthusiasts will appreciate, but those are the people who also understand that the Miata's small footprint, aluminum-intensive body work, and double wishbone front suspension are what make it special.
Now, don't get us wrong. If you want an easy-to-drive and comfy Miata, Mazda does offer an automatic transmission as well as amenities like Nappa leather upholstery, heated seats, and a Bose audio system. The 29 mpg combined rating is rather nice, too. However, it is the optional Brembo brakes, BBS wheels, and Recaro bucket seats that make this little car the just-right recipe for happiness.
2025 Mini Cooper 2-Door: 152.6 Inches (~ 12' 9)
Mini sells a robust Cooper lineup for 2025, including an electric-powered version, a crossover-ish variant, and a four-door model. But for maximum smallness, it's the original two-door formula you'll be wanting. That setup does limit occupancy to four, and the back row is relatively tight with 37 inches of legroom. But when it comes to the smallest car with the most personality, Mini's Cooper sits near the top of the pile.
Distinctive lines immediately identify this little car as a Mini from the outside. Hop inside and you'll be greeted with all manner of creative touches like the knit fabric dashboard, patterned upholstery made from recycled goods, and a big 9.4-inch OLED sprouting from the center stack for infotainment duty. The Cooper is relatively expensive with a base price approaching $29,000, but that outlay brings a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, and a head-up display.
There are only 9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seat, but fold it down for 34 cubic feet courtesy of its hatchback profile. And unlike most of its peers in this smallest car gathering, the Mini offers real potency from its turbocharged 2.0L inline-four mill. Base models make 161 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, the S variants bump that up to 201 and 221, respectively, or you can go the John Cooper Works route. With 228 hp and 280 lb-ft of twist, it promises plenty of torque steer and even more grins.
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage: 151.4 Inches (~ 12' 7)
It's a bummer that Mitsubishi decided to can the Mirage for the 2025 model year, given its litany of tiny car excellence. Fortunately, since the Mirage just went offline, finding lightly used models on the secondhand market should be reasonably easy. Considering these little cars came with a $16,695 MSRP in 2024, it seems to reason that a used model should be the very definition of affordable.
By the way, we are referring to the hatchback model, not the sedan with its G4 moniker and less fortunate styling. Mitsubishi leaned into the cheap car playbook with the 2024 Mirage in base form by giving it comically small 14-inch steel wheels. But these cars also featured automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and FCM. And how about the 36 mpg city, 43 mpg highway, and 39 mpg combined fuel ratings? Very thrifty.
Of course, that's achievable when your car has perhaps the wimpiest engine to see the light of day in 2024. As in a 1.2-liter three-cylinder producing just 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. In some respects, the recently departed Mirage is the spiritual successor of the 1986 Hyundai Excel. Unless you go for the Mirage in RALLIART guise with its excellent graphics package and 15" black alloys. In that case, nothing is quite like the little Mirage.
2024 Fiat 500e: 143.0 Inches (~ 11' 11)
Fiat classifies its 500e as a mini-compact car, which sounds even smaller than sub-compact. It is the only vehicle here to slide under 12 feet in overall length, which seems about right. Fiat does sell the 500e, which is also the only EV here, for 2025. But as of this writing, the automaker was not providing pricing on the latest model year, so we went with the 2024 car. At $32,500 to start, only the Jeep Wrangler two-door is more expensive.
That said, the Wrangler cannot claim features like Rose Gold paint, vegan leather seating, or a JBL audio system with Andrea Bocelli's approval. These extra Fiat-y options are part of the allure of this smallest of cars. Its 31.5-foot turning circle is the tightest of any vehicle on this list, making it ideal for folks living in cities. Considering the electric powertrain is only good for 149 miles of range, that might be the best home for the 500e anyway.
Cargo space is, um, not great at 7.5 cubic feet, there are only four seats, and back row legroom is a paltry 29 inches. But come on, this is an Italian car! It's part of the charm. Fortunately, Fiat sees fit to equip its tiny ride with ample standard content like 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The opera singer-endorsed stereo, however, is optional.