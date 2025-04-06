What Does BRZ Stand For On The Subaru Car?

The BRZ is the bubbly little star in Subaru's sky. It is considered one of the most successful models in Subaru history for its responsive engine, precise steering response, and exceptional handling ability. The BRZ has been around since the 2013 model year and is the result of a Subaru-Toyota partnership that led to it and the Toyota GR86 being jointly produced at Subaru's Gunma assembly plant. Besides its ability to provide fun drives, the 2+2 sports car is also celebrated for its affordable price tag. Base price starts at $31,210 for the entry-level Premium trim and goes as high at $36,360 for the top-level BRZ tS.

The fact that the BRZ comes with a useful 6.3 cubic feet of cargo space and rear seats that fold down to boost practicality make it a more compelling daily driver for most buyers than the competing Mazda Miata and its 4.6-cubic foot trunk. According to Subaru, BRZ stands for Boxer engine, Rear-wheel drive, Zenith. While the first two directly refer to the BRZ's boxer flat-four engine and rear-wheel drive system, Zenith in the Subaru BRZ refers to the highest point that is reached by a star in the sky. According to MotorTrend, Subaru wanted the term to indicate "ultimate passion" and "confidence in its distinctive trademark and core technology."