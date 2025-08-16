Why 3D Printing Certain Things Can Land You In Hot Water With The Law

The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024 sent shockwaves through the public, but one of the most intriguing aspects of the incident was the weapon used to commit the crime. It was a 3D-printed gun without any traceable serial number, and it was inspired by a fairly popular "ghost gun," FMDA 19.2, which stands for "Free Men Don't Ask." The horrific incident also stirred yet another debate around the limits of 3D printing and what is permissible. The rules, well, they are a tad complicated.

In the realm of industrial processes and medical science, 3D printing is arguably one of the most promising advancements in recent decades. The tech trickled down from labs and production facilities and reached a stage where an average enthusiast can now buy a versatile 3D printer for just a few hundred dollars and print whatever they want. However, it's not a total Wild West out there, and 3D printing certain items in your basement can land you in serious legal trouble.

Over the past few years, as 3D printers slowly entered the mainstream of consumer electronics, numerous reports have documented individuals printing revolvers, rifles, and railguns capable of launching even metal projectiles. Depending on the local regulations, a few have even landed in prison for the offense. Then there's the risk posed by compact CNC machines that can produce untraceable "ghost guns" and unregulated medical items. They also have the capability to print sophisticated disguises for hazardous items disguised as everyday products.