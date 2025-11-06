Sick Of Apple's Magic Mouse? Here Are 5 Alternatives With Great User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To complement flagship products like the Mac lineup, Apple offers a few different accessories to make life a little easier. When it comes to the essentials for its computers, the Magic Mouse is the primary model to pair up with the software, either available as an individual product or included as part of the iMac package. Priced at $79.99 for the white version and $99.99 for the black version, the Magic Mouse is one of the sleekest mice out there, but its incredibly flat, minimal design isn't for everyone.

Compared to other wireless professional mice, Apple's entry is certainly intuitive with its multi-touch interface, removing the need for physical buttons. While it can be very satisfying to flow through your work with the Magic Mouse, its flat design can cause ergonomic issues, with owners sometimes mentioning that wrist pain can appear after long sessions at work. The multi-touch philosophy may also cause the mouse to misread your gestures. Luckily, there are a few different mouse designs available for select brands that put ergonomics at the forefront of the design, aiming to retain overall comfort throughout the day. Here's a look at five of the best alternatives to the Apple Magic Mouse, all offering something different.