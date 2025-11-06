Sick Of Apple's Magic Mouse? Here Are 5 Alternatives With Great User Reviews
To complement flagship products like the Mac lineup, Apple offers a few different accessories to make life a little easier. When it comes to the essentials for its computers, the Magic Mouse is the primary model to pair up with the software, either available as an individual product or included as part of the iMac package. Priced at $79.99 for the white version and $99.99 for the black version, the Magic Mouse is one of the sleekest mice out there, but its incredibly flat, minimal design isn't for everyone.
Compared to other wireless professional mice, Apple's entry is certainly intuitive with its multi-touch interface, removing the need for physical buttons. While it can be very satisfying to flow through your work with the Magic Mouse, its flat design can cause ergonomic issues, with owners sometimes mentioning that wrist pain can appear after long sessions at work. The multi-touch philosophy may also cause the mouse to misread your gestures. Luckily, there are a few different mouse designs available for select brands that put ergonomics at the forefront of the design, aiming to retain overall comfort throughout the day. Here's a look at five of the best alternatives to the Apple Magic Mouse, all offering something different.
Logitech MX Master 4
It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see Logitech feature a few times on this list, constantly raising the bar with its products and gear designed for a creative space. The top-of-the-line MX series covers a solid amount of ground with mice and keyboards, but the MX Master 4 is the newest flagship model that could easily be the answer to your Magic Mouse problems.
Replacing the outgoing MX Master 3S, the new wireless MX Master 4 mouse isn't a multi-touch device, but rather follows a more traditional two-button and scroll-wheel design. However, with an option that's specifically designed for macOS, the mouse's all-new actions like ring (a button placed on the thumb rest) can help you save up to 30 percent of your time by accessing shortcuts to tools and applications. Haptic feedback has also been added for this generation, giving a little more interactivity. Also, a total of eight buttons can be set to whichever command you'd like through the Logitech app.
Despite only releasing in September, the MX Master 4 still has a solid amount of reviews, with owners frequently praising the ergonomic design of the mouse, keeping their hands comfortable for long periods of work. The improved connectivity is also noticeable over the MX Master 3S, with this model essentially improving on everything that its predecessor received high praise for. Pricing sits at $119.99 on Logitech's website.
Razer Pro Click V2
You've most likely heard of Razer if you're in the gaming space, with it being a long-standing leader in not just PC peripherals, but accessories such as headsets and mics as well. Many of Razer's best mice are unsurprisingly geared towards gaming, with a plethora of lightweight, incredibly accurate products for all different budgets. However, Razer still ventures into the ergonomic segment with the Pro Click V2 mouse, without sacrificing its identity as a gamer-centered brand first and foremost.
The Razer Pro Click V2 doesn't have as defined a shape as the likes of the MX Master 4, as it's designed to be a hybrid of sorts between a work mouse and a gaming mouse. It's still taller than most purpose-built gaming mice, as well as featuring a sizable thumb rest for comfort during long working hours. You can also switch between the DPI settings between gaming and work at an instant, capable of 30,000 DPI thanks to the optical sensor. Again, this is another alternative to the Magic Mouse that isn't multi-touch, but owners still rave about how accurate it is, without feeling as much strain on your hand compared to either standard or vertical mice. Right now, the Pro Click V2 is priced at $99 on Razer's website and Amazon.
Logitech MX Vertical
Speaking of vertical mice, opting for one of Logitech's top performers in this area will be a great choice if this style of mouse is more up your alley. Another model within the leading MX range is the MX Vertical, which takes the goal of reducing wrist strain to a new level with its much taller design. With some owners of the Magic Mouse reporting pain after long work sessions, the MX Vertical is essentially the opposite type of mouse if you share the same issues with Apple's product. Logitech says that the handshake-position design of the mouse can reduce wrist strain by 10 percent with its 57-degree angle.
There's also the standard Lift mouse if you like this design philosophy at a cheaper price, but the MX Vertical is the more refined of the taller mice. Priced at $119.99 as standard on Logitech's website, the MX Vertical does lose out on features such as the side scroll wheel that you get on the MX Master 4, but it still has a main precision scroll wheel between the primary and secondary buttons. The advanced optical tracking also makes it highly accurate without needing to move your hand as much. It's more expensive than others on this list, as well as the Magic Mouse, but owners report how beneficial it has been in reducing strain after a full day of work.
Keychron M3
Keychron isn't as well-known for its mouse selection as it is for the long list of mechanical keyboards the Chinese company has on offer today. These keyboards aren't as expensive as others in the segment, allowing Keychron to establish itself as a solid entry point compared to some of its rivals. Founded in 2017, Keychron also produces its own lineup of mice, with the M3 being one of the most popular products from the brand.
The Keychron M3 follows the same trend as the keyboards, coming in at a minimum price of $39.99 on Keychron's website. The standard mouse comes with a 1,000Hz polling rate, but you can opt for either a 4,000Hz or 8,000Hz rate if you go for one of the more expensive models. You'll also get a better optical sensor as you move up the models for increased accuracy, with the top mouse priced at $69.99, well below the Magic Mouse. The M3 doesn't have a designated thumb rest, although other mice from the brand, such as the M6, do have that feature. Still, the M3 receives plenty of praise for its comfort and practicality, being the better option if you prefer the more standard, even mouse shape.
Logitech MX Ergo S
Going back to Logitech once more, the brand has another design style to help boost your productivity daily. Without a doubt, the most unique mouse on this list, the Logitech MX Ergo S, is one that you don't need to move at all. The mouse stays completely stationary while you control the cursor using the carefully designed trackball with your thumb. While the Magic Mouse blends movement with its multi-touch capabilities, the Ergo S is a great choice if you'd rather keep your wrist in the same comfortable position.
As you won't be moving your hand, Logitech has made sure to make the Ergo S as optimal as possible, giving you the choice to tilt the mouse 20 degrees to move your hand position closer to the likes of the MX Vertical. This allows for up to 27 percent less strain on the forearm, according to Logitech. You also get third and little finger support on the side. You also get six customizable buttons, with the DPI button being used to alter the customizable cursor speed. The reduction of stress on the hand and forearm is something that several consumer reviews mention for the MX Ergo S, becoming yet another top choice within Logitech's top-spec ergonomic line.