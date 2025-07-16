Are Vertical Mice Any Good For Gaming? Here's What Users Have To Say

The main problem with using traditional flat mice is that they can come with ergonomic issues. Even for basic productivity tasks, like merely filling spreadsheets, you can feel forearm and wrist strain during prolonged sessions. If good old-fashioned spreadsheets make you feel this way, imagine what it's like when you add the rapid movements and high precision of fast-paced, competitive gaming and long hours with a mouse.

When you use a standard flat mouse, your hand is in a pronated position, with the palm facing downward toward the desk. This posture can keep the wrist and forearm muscles in a non-neutral position, increasing muscular strain over time. Prolonged use in this posture may contribute to muscle fatigue, and, in some cases, increase the risk of repetitive strain injuries. One such condition is carpal tunnel syndrome, where the median nerve is compressed at the wrist, potentially leading to pain, numbness, and tingling in the hand.

Vertical mice aim to solve this by making you hold your mouse in a more natural, handshake-like position. None of that pronated, palm-facing-desk grip that can lead to all the strain and pressure. Of course, this could be great for productivity, but could it be good for the quick motions that you need for gaming? We've checked out what some avid users of vertical mice have to say.