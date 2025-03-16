Major Gaming Chair Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Ask the internet if a gaming chair is really worth it and you'll get a confident answer: "No, buy a good ergonomic chair instead." The reasons they'll give sound sensible, too. After all, who wouldn't want to avoid back pain in the future? And why would you give up a 12-year warranty, the gold standard in the ergo chair industry? There's only one problem: A good ergonomic chair like the Steelcase Leap costs about $1,200. This isn't the kind of chair that will last you a lifetime, either. It's just a chair that will keep your back in good shape. Wanting a cheaper alternative is understandable.

Advertisement

Among a sea of no-name Amazon office chairs and shady "semi-ergonomics," you'll find gaming chairs. It's worth saying that office chairs can be just as good as gaming chairs, and they're often a little cheaper, but it can be hard to know which manufacturers is trustworthy. Gaming chairs are the other way around, with big brand names, serious warranties, and at least some reviews available for every product — they could have everything you're looking for, and at a reasonable price. But how do you know which major gaming chair brand is good for you? I've owned many gaming and office chairs in the past, and I've adjusted my home office for comfort and ergonomics multiple times. Let's look at which gaming chair brand is best for you, starting with the ones you should avoid.

Advertisement