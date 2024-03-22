Razer Iskur V2 Review: A Gaming Chair Made For The Long Haul

The chair you sit in every day is far more important than you probably realize. It makes sense; the average American sits between 6.5 and 8 hours per day, according to the CDC. So when it comes to a chair that you sit in every day for work or for gaming, comfort is important. It's the reason why Razer brought along a medical doctor to CES 2024 when showing people the Iskur V2 Gaming chair. The doctor gave everyone a "prescription" for how to best set up this particular chair when they got home — for proper posture and comfort.

Gaming sessions are equally important. A good game will have you camped out in front of your TV or computer for hours at a time, or dozens of hours if you happen to be a teenager. In situations like that, comfort and durability go a long way toward determining how much or how little pain you're in after a 10-hour shift in front of your computer.

If properly set up, a good chair can make those hours float by with nary a sore muscle at the end of the day. This review was written after two weeks with an Iskur V2 gaming chair review sample provided by Razer.