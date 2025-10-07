Not All Apple Products Cost $1,000 — Here Are The Cheapest Things It Sells Today

Apple's larger devices have always been one of the core focuses of the Silicon Valley giant, with the brand's first product being the Apple I PC. The computer industry looks a little different from what it did then, but Apple is still at the forefront thanks the hardware development and silky-smooth software integration of its Mac lineup. Unsurprisingly, Apple also has the key gadgets you need to go with it covered, with the Magic Mouse being a highly practical choice across the board.

While Macs aren't the cheapest, Apple is keeping some of its computers' key accessories a little more accessible. The Magic Mouse is priced at $79 on the brand's website, which is more expensive than other wireless mice, but aligns with the price we'd expect for a more premium device. Do note that only the white Magic Mouse is $79; the black version raises the price to $99. Focusing on minimalism above all, the multi-touch surface design acts as a trackpad of sorts, removing the need for a scroll wheel and designated right and left click buttons.

With USB-C now being the primary connector in most major markets, the Magic Mouse can be connected to a long list of newer Apple products, being compatible with both Macs and iPads. You can also use Bluetooth to connect it wirelessly, opening the door to using it on non-Apple devices, though it won't provide all the functions as it would with products outside of its native ecosystems.