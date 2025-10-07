Not All Apple Products Cost $1,000 — Here Are The Cheapest Things It Sells Today
If you're in the market for a new phone, watch, laptop, or tablet, there's a strong chance that you looked at Apple's current list of products. Being a leader in consumer tech for decades, Apple tends to be the brand to set new standards in key areas within the industry, making its presence no surprise. However, over the years, Apple's flagship products have become more and more expensive, as have the secondary pieces under the accessories umbrella.
On the flip side, however, Apple still offers an impressive selection of more affordable products that can be of great use for much less than the price of those flagship devices. A handful of the brand's best gadgets come in well below the $100 mark, with some of the crucial pieces of equipment also going below $50. You'll still be able to find cheaper alternatives, but Apple's build quality hasn't let it down too often, making the following five products well worth the money.
Magic Mouse (USB-C)
Apple's larger devices have always been one of the core focuses of the Silicon Valley giant, with the brand's first product being the Apple I PC. The computer industry looks a little different from what it did then, but Apple is still at the forefront thanks the hardware development and silky-smooth software integration of its Mac lineup. Unsurprisingly, Apple also has the key gadgets you need to go with it covered, with the Magic Mouse being a highly practical choice across the board.
While Macs aren't the cheapest, Apple is keeping some of its computers' key accessories a little more accessible. The Magic Mouse is priced at $79 on the brand's website, which is more expensive than other wireless mice, but aligns with the price we'd expect for a more premium device. Do note that only the white Magic Mouse is $79; the black version raises the price to $99. Focusing on minimalism above all, the multi-touch surface design acts as a trackpad of sorts, removing the need for a scroll wheel and designated right and left click buttons.
With USB-C now being the primary connector in most major markets, the Magic Mouse can be connected to a long list of newer Apple products, being compatible with both Macs and iPads. You can also use Bluetooth to connect it wirelessly, opening the door to using it on non-Apple devices, though it won't provide all the functions as it would with products outside of its native ecosystems.
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
The iPad can be a great tool for a wide array of tasks, particularly on the creative side of things. Compared to laptops, it's tough to beat the interactivity that these tablets have offered ever since the first generation was released in 2010. However, when the Apple Pencil hit the scene in 2015 alongside the iPad Pro, it changed the game completely.
In 2025, the Apple Pencil is a core accessory for iPad users needing to get the most productivity out of their device and those that just need something to jot down notes. Currently, there are two different pencils available: the Pencil Pro, which offers interactive features like haptic feedback, and the standard, more affordable USB-C pencil. The Pro uses magnetic charging to further earn its price tag of $129, whereas the USB-C pencil comes in at a lower $79. Despite the difference in price, you still get features like tilt sensitivity and low latency to make the USB-C model worth it.
By only releasing in 2023, it's crucial to make sure that your iPad is able to connect to the USB-C pencil. Even with an adapter, the pencil won't work with older iPads that aren't listed due to their hardware, but you could still buy an older-generation pencil that can connect to the Lightning port.
iPhone Air Bumper Case
The latest release of iPhone models saw one of the biggest shakeups to the lineup in recent times. Alongside the usual design tweaks we expect to see every cycle, Apple has released an all-new model: the iPhone Air. The Plus model has been axed for the iPhone 17, with the new Air model being its own standalone entry for those looking for a sleeker phone without losing out on the Pro's capabilities. The Air comes with the new A19 Pro chip, a 6.5-inch screen, and while it doesn't have the Pro's rear camera, it does a lot to earn its $999 up-front cost.And by releasing a new model, the list of accessories subsequently comes with it.
The bumper case isn't a new concept for Apple — the first case came out with the iPhone 4 in 2010. However, for the new range, only the Air has this style of case on sale. Due to its simpler design and lower use of materials compared to the leather and silicone cases available for other models, the Air bumper case comes in at $39. The case uses reinforced polycarbonate, so it still offers plenty of protection, but due to how large the newest rear cameras are, the bumper case isn't wide enough to protect this area of the phone. The camera does still use a sapphire crystal lens cover for protection, but it's still worth noting.
AirTag
A product that's unlike anything else Apple sells but still competes in a huge market is the AirTag. Tracking devices have naturally grown in popularity over the years as handy tools to keep an extra eye on your belongings, making the most of your phone outside of its normal uses. It's no surprise to see Apple also enter the game, considering the type of products it makes, with this tiny gadget easily being one of the must-haves from the brand if you already own a device within the Apple ecosystem.
Connecting the AirTag is incredibly easy; you just have to pair it with your device using Bluetooth to add it to Apple's Find My network. Whether you want to keep track of your luggage while travelling, make sure you don't lose your keys, or even want to remember where you parked your car, the AirTag is more than worth it for a price tag of $29 if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.
20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple made serious waves with the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, when it decided not to include a power adapter inside the box, with the stated aim of reducing electronic waste overall. These days, if you don't have an older charger that's compatible with your new Apple product, you'll need to purchase a new power adapter separately from whichever product you buy, but that shouldn't set you back by much. The 20W USB-C power adapter only costs $19, equally priced with various charging cables if you need one of those as well.
Delivering 20 watts of power, the cheapest product for sale on Apple's website is designed primarily for fast charging on phones, but will still work on other products, albeit not as well. It's not compatible with Macs, but for iPads, going for a higher-wattage adapter will be more beneficial. For the phones, however, any model from the iPhone 8 onwards should be able to gain 50% of its charge in 35 minutes using this adapter, with Apple emphasizing its portability as a major selling point.