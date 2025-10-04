Every Apple Product That Comes With A Charger (And The Ones That Don't)

When it comes to Apple's laptops, one thing hasn't changed: Every MacBook still comes bundled with a charger. This has been true since the first MacBook launched in 2006, and it continues today across the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines. The reason is quite simple: MacBooks pack big batteries that require serious power delivery. Currently, Apple ships either a 30W, 35W, 67W, 96W, or 140W USB-C power adapter, depending on the model and configuration. And yes, they're paired with Apple's braided USB-C to MagSafe 3 cables on most modern MacBooks.

Unlike the iPhone, where Apple insists most buyers already have a charging brick, MacBooks need a dedicated adapter to run at their best. Sure, you can technically charge your MacBook with a phone charger, but the experience is painfully slow. That's why experts agree Apple could never get away with removing the adapter here, especially since professionals depend on fast, reliable charging to power through creative and heavy workloads. Speaking of speed, even the MacBook Air, which ships with a smaller adapter, supports fast charging when paired with Apple's beefier 96W or 140W bricks.

Some users still scratch their heads over Apple's choice to stick with MagSafe instead of a universal USB-C charger. Will that ever change? Unlikely, considering that MagSafe is simply too lucrative. But at the end of the day, the fact that a charger is included at all still feels like a win in 2025.