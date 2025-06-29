MagSafe Or USB-C: Which Port Should You Use To Charge Your MacBook?

MacBooks have evolved into sleek, high-octane, and reliable computers ever since Apple switched to its in-house M-series silicon. In our review of the MacBook Air M4, we highlighted the value that the entry-level offering is, especially now that the base model ships with twice the amount of RAM for a hundred dollars less than the previous generation. MacBooks with M-series chips have also proven to be exceptionally good at battery management, lasting hours on end with medium to high intensity work.

When it's time to top up, you can rely on either the MagSafe connector or a traditional USB-C cable. This means that, depending on your MacBook model, you could have up to four ports that can be used to charge the laptop. Apple already ships a charging adapter and an accompanying USB-C to MagSafe charging cable in the box — but the charging speeds on MacBooks are something the company is persistently unclear about.

As a one-size-fits-all solution, sticking with a high wattage power adapter and the included USB-C to MagSafe charging cable will always yield the fastest charging speed that your MacBook is capable of. This number, however, depends on which MacBook model you own and how many watts the charging adapter can supply to it.