7 Of The Most Exciting New AirPods 4 Features

Active noise cancellation is essentially taking in external noise and creating an anti-sound wave to suppress the environmental sounds. As a result, external audio interferences don't enter your ears, and all you hear is the sound produced by the driver units inside the AirPods. The whole system works like a ripple in the pound, but in this case, we are dealing with the rarefactions and compressions in the sound waves that are reaching the AirPods.

Then you have transparency mode, which lets you hear the sounds around you without having to take your earbuds out. Instead of canceling the noise signals collected by the mics in ANC mode, the sound is simply allowed to tunnel inside after a bit of processing when you enable transparency mode on the AirPods 4. It's important to note that while the AirPods offer features like ANC and Transparency Mode, they are not intended to replace professional hearing aids or serve as adequate protection in high-noise environments like concerts.

As far as performance goes, Apple's implementation of noise cancellation and ambient audio passthrough is one of the best in the industry. And if the AirPods Pro 2 is anything to go by, the AirPods 4 (ANC trim) will leave buyers quite happy with finally getting a premium convenience at a not-so-premium asking price. Just keep in mind that an open-ear design doesn't quite offer the same kind of acoustic seal as the AirPods Pro, so there's a chance that some noise leakage might be observed with the AirPods 4.

