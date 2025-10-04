13 Ways The Apple Watch Can Help With Your Health & Fitness Journey

Sleep deprivation has to be one of the most underrated health concerns. Almost a third of Americans experience some degree of sleep deprivation, and there's a laundry list of health concerns that come with it. Yet most people don't even blink when they go to bed late. If you want to sleep better, it helps having an accurate read on sleep duration and quality. The Apple Watch is an all-in-one package for just that.

The Apple Watch is incredibly good at detecting when you're asleep and what sleep stage you're in; mine even keeps track of unplanned naps. Open the Health app after a night's sleep and you'll see when you went to sleep, when you entered REM, when you woke up, and what your heart rate and respiratory rate were. The data it gathers grows to show you sleep trends over weeks, months, and years, and then rates your rest with a sleep score.

In addition to this, your Apple Watch helps you plan your sleep and build a healthier wind-down routine. It tells you when the earlier-than-normal alarm you've set doesn't meet your sleep goal, and turns on the Sleep Focus before bed as a gentle reminder that it's time to get off your phone. At night, the watch goes black and requires a crown press to get a dim, non-disruptive clock face. Best of all, it wakes you with a silent wrist vibration alarm that won't disrupt a sleeping partner. But if you're worried about sleeping through that alarm, try this Apple Watch trick.