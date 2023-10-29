Install These 4 Apple Watch Apps If You Struggle With Anxiety

The stresses of work, having kids, or simply having a lot on your plate in life can all lead to feelings of anxiety. Whether you're worried about a friend or family member, stressed knowing you have a big project due at work, or maybe you're just dealing with the challenges of school, any of these can be reasons you start to feel overwhelmed. It's nothing to feel bad about — everyone gets anxious occasionally, and some people struggle more than others.

The important thing to do in these situations is to recognize what's making you feel anxious and take the time to center yourself. This can be achieved through several ways, be it breathing exercises, organizing your thoughts by writing them down, or even just talking to someone you trust to unburden yourself.

One great way to deal with anxiety is using apps designed for stress relief on your Apple Watch. (There are also apps for Android when you start to feel anxious.) They're great because it only takes a couple of taps on your watch screen, and you're on your way to calming yourself down and getting more centered. Check out these apps that are great for curbing your anxiety.