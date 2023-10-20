How To Use Your iPhone To Gauge Your Anxiety And Depression Levels

Given the state of the world, it's normal to feel somewhat blue or stressed. According to a May 2023 Gallup poll, there's been a significant increase in both the number of adults in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with depression and the demographic of those who have sought out treatment for it. Globally, around 4 in 10 adults above the age of 15 either have depression or anxiety or know someone close to them who does. Also, there may be an unknown percentage of people who don't even realize that what they're currently feeling or going through constitutes depression or anxiety.

If you are uncertain about how you feel or are currently experiencing mental and emotional struggles, it's important to explore several avenues for support. At the very least, you can confide in a close circle of friends and loved ones who you trust. You can also seek professional help in the form of therapy and by talking to your doctor. There are also several mental health support groups that you can reach out to.

If you're not quite ready to do that yet, you can use your mobile phone to self-reflect and take a step in the right direction toward addressing any issues you may be facing. iPhone users in particular can take advantage of one of the most important features included in iOS 17: an upgraded Health app that lets you track your mental wellbeing a lot more efficiently through various tools.