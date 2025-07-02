What Is The Apple Watch Vitals App And How Does It Work?

Ever since Apple introduced the Vitals app with watchOS 11 back in September 2024, users have enjoyed a clearer picture of their overall health in one simple, easy-to-navigate view. (No doubt a response to the rising popularity of the Oura ring and its alternatives.) Instead of digging through various apps or menus, the Vitals app now brings together multiple key metrics to help you immediately understand whether your body is operating within its normal range... or if something might be off.

Not unlike every Fitbit model, the Vitals app takes a comprehensive look at your overnight health metrics. This includes heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration, among others. The data is recorded while the user sleeps, then compared to their established baseline (something that's determined after wearing the Apple Watch consistently for at least seven nights).

When two or more metrics fall outside the user's typical range, the app sends a notification highlighting the potential contributing factors: recent medications, elevation changes, alcohol intake, even signs of illness, and so forth. Ideally, this would empower a person to manage the sudden changes in their body.