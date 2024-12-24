Every Apple Watch Heart Health Feature (And What They Do)

When most of us decide to get serious about getting in shape or taking care of our health, our heart health comes to mind. After all, our heart is central to our well-being, working like an engine to make sure our body gets the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function properly. While we know how important our heart is, knowing what is going on inside our body's hardest-working muscle hasn't always been easy. Your doctor may listen to your heart when you go in for a routine checkup, but beyond that, unless you experience a medical emergency, your heart health might be something of a mystery.

Advertisement

That is unless you own an Apple Watch. The best-selling smartwatch has evolved quite a bit since its debut in 2015, including its features for monitoring heart health. As an Apple Watch owner, you can take advantage of a range of metrics and tools to gain insight into what's going on with your heart. Although the Apple Watch is a wellness tool and not a medical device, users can use the information it provides to detect potential issues early and stay on top of their heart health.