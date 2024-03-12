5 Ways You Can Keep Up With Your Health On Your iPhone In 2024

The Apple Health app is the best place to get started in your quest to keep up with your health this year. It's loaded with features you can use to monitor almost every aspect of your health. Since pedometers went mainstream in the 1990s, tracking daily step counts has been one of the go-to metrics for those wanting to improve their health. We've come a long way since the days of those early devices, with the likes of Apple Watch and Fitbit turning step-counting into a national pastime. However, even without those wearables, you can use your iPhone to track your steps.

You will have to keep your iPhone on your person as you move around throughout the day to gather the most accurate information, but given how much time most of us spend with our phones, that shouldn't be too hard to do. Besides tracking your steps, you can manually enter your health data into various categories on the Health app, including body measurements, sleep, nutrition intake, and results from health checks, like blood pressure readings.

Apple recognizes that your mental health is just as important as your physical health and has made it easy to log your moods and take mental health assessments in the Health app so you can stay on top of your emotional well-being, too.