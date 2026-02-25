Why A Good Phone Case Matters More Now Than Ever Before

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the first iPhone launched, it cost $500. This was considered very expensive for a cell phone, regardless of its smarts. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer infamously laughed at the price and expected it to fail, and few predictions have aged with less grace. Today, the iPhone 17 starts at $800 for the base model, while the 17 Pro Max can hit $2,000. On the Android front, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold retails for an eye-watering $2,900. At least it includes a charger in the box! What most phones do not include, though, is a case. And cases are more essential than ever for smartphone owners.

Devices like the TriFold are more delicate thanks to their folding designs, but even regular, slab-style phones like the iPhone 17 Pro break. Ironically, the more expensive your phone is, the more likely it is to be made out of delicate materials like glass. Companies like Corning, which provides Gorilla Glass to Apple, Samsung, and other manufacturers, can only do so much to overcome the reality of physics. And then there are the massive camera humps on flagship phones, which a good case will also protect.

Even with insurance or a care plan, breaking a phone may still lead to costly repairs, replacements that take a while to arrive, and data you can't recover. In that light, a quality smartphone case is a small investment to avoid such headaches. But there are yet more benefits to using a case that you may not have considered.