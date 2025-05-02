This May Be The Best Alternative To A PopSocket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Look, just get one," says a lady in a social media ad for the Ohsnap! Snap 4 Luxe, so I do just that. A week prior, I lingered too long on an ad for this phone grip, and the gears of surveillance capitalism churned apace, ensuring I saw no fewer than three ads a day for it. But I had lingered for a reason. It seemed like a remarkably well-designed product — a multifunctional disc that sticks to the back of a phone, providing a grip, kickstand, and supercharged MagSafe capabilities all in one. And now I'm watching the TikTok ad where this lady with a too-cool-for-you affect tells me to get over myself and just buy one. I somehow justify paying $40 plus shipping for a 2.5 millimeter thick ring of metal and plastic. It arrives by courier the next day.

Advertisement

The PopSocket was invented by a philosophy professor at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2014, the year I became a student there, meaning I was among the first to try the now ubiquitous phone grip. But after it caught on the lip of my pants one too many times, sending my phone tumbling to the pavement, I quickly ditched my Buffalos-themed PopSocket. Other downsides were that it didn't really work as a kickstand, and it made my phone wobble on tables. Since then, PopSockets have added MagSafe, but haven't fixed those pet peeves.

But the Snap 4 Luxe may have finally cracked the code to the perfect, multifunctional phone grip. It's a great little accessory to keep your phone safe, and the best PopSocket alternative I've encountered. While not perfect, I'll keep it around for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement