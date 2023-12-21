5 Smartphone Accessories To Help Keep Your Android Device Safe

If you're not familiar with what a PopSocket is, it's a little accessory that goes on the back of your phone that'll allow you to keep it secure between your fingers while you're scrolling. It might sound odd at first, but it's a very handy thing to have that'll make browsing through TikTok or Reddit much more comfortable. You'll also never have to worry about dropping your phone on your face ever again. The PopSocket attaches to the back of your phone, and it can connect right to a case if you have one. It extends out when you're using it and when you put your phone into your pocket the PopSocket can be pushed down to be almost flush with your phone, so you don't have to worry about it feeling too bulky.

A PopSocket from the official store does cost $29.97 from Amazon for a magnetized version, or you can drop it down to $9.97 for a basic one. Any option should work just fine, but a magnetized one will be a bit more reliable than an adhesive. The PopSocket has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon, based on over 75,000 reviews, so it's clear there are a lot of people out there who enjoy the extra protection.