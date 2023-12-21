5 Smartphone Accessories To Help Keep Your Android Device Safe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Getting your hands on a new Android device is nice — and expensive — so you'll want to take extra steps to keep it safe. A lot of people might just buy a case and call it a day, but there are a few more relatively inexpensive ways to keep your phone safe from harm. If you just spent $1000 on one of the best Android devices, spending a few extra dollars to ensure your phone survives having water spilled on it or a nasty tumble is essential.
Everything found on this list is backed up by high user scores, so there should be nothing to fear on that end. It's important to know some people bought products in the past and had it work for them, and that's what you're getting here. Each item from the list can be purchased online, meaning there shouldn't be any issues getting something ordered if you're ready to pull the trigger.
PopSockets Phone Grip Compatible with MagSafe
If you're not familiar with what a PopSocket is, it's a little accessory that goes on the back of your phone that'll allow you to keep it secure between your fingers while you're scrolling. It might sound odd at first, but it's a very handy thing to have that'll make browsing through TikTok or Reddit much more comfortable. You'll also never have to worry about dropping your phone on your face ever again. The PopSocket attaches to the back of your phone, and it can connect right to a case if you have one. It extends out when you're using it and when you put your phone into your pocket the PopSocket can be pushed down to be almost flush with your phone, so you don't have to worry about it feeling too bulky.
A PopSocket from the official store does cost $29.97 from Amazon for a magnetized version, or you can drop it down to $9.97 for a basic one. Any option should work just fine, but a magnetized one will be a bit more reliable than an adhesive. The PopSocket has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon, based on over 75,000 reviews, so it's clear there are a lot of people out there who enjoy the extra protection.
Nulaxy Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand
If you're working at a desk, you can get yourself a stand to put your phone on if you don't want to keep it on the desktop or in your pocket. Something like the Nulaxy cell phone stand will work nicely as it'll keep your phone elevated and always within eyesight. You won't have to worry about losing it or it being in the way of anything with this stand, and you'll also be able to quickly glance to see if there are any messages you've missed. The cherry on top is that this stand only costs $14.99 from Amazon, so it's very affordable for something you'll get a lot of use out of each day.
This can also work in a pinch if you're watching a video on your phone. The stand can easily be adjusted, and it will support your Android in both landscape and portrait modes. This stand has a 4.7/5 rating with nearly 50,000 reviews on Amazon. If you don't want to get the default black color, you have many different options to choose from. Nulaxy says this can also support your Nintendo Switch if you want to sit back without having to hold it in your hand (or play on a TV), so it's useful for more than just phones.
Tempered Glass Screen Protector
While it comes down to personal preference between tempered glass and plastic, it's generally recognized that tempered glass will keep your phone safer in the event of an inadvertent drop. The idea behind tempered glass is the extra layer of protection will shatter from a fall instead of the actual phone screen. From there, you can swap out that cracked protector in favor of a new one, all while keeping your actual screen safe. A three-pack of Supershieldz protectors can be picked up for $9.99 from Amazon, but it needs to fit your specific phone. There should be an option for just about any mainstream Android phone, although you might have to look at other brands.
The aforementioned Supershieldz tempered glass protectors have a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon with over 23,000 reviews. There are plenty of different kinds out there, so even if you don't find one from this brand for your specific phone, there's surely something out there. Finding a bundle will be best since having three screens will allow you to immediately swap out a broken one versus waiting for another to arrive.
Plastic Screen Protector
If you want some added protection for your phone screen but don't want tempered glass, you can opt for a plastic protector. This will keep your screen free of fingerprints and scratches, and for some people that'll be enough. The downside is it won't prevent your phone screen from cracking if you drop it, so you'll want to take extra care and hope the case you have on will be enough to stop that from happening. Plastic protectors tend to be cheaper than tempered glass — you can pick up a three-pack of Mr. Shield protectors for $6.49 from Amazon.
Like the tempered glass protectors, you'll just need to find a plastic one that fits your specific Android model. Each phone has a different screen size, so it's not going to be a one-size-fits-all scenario. As long as you're aware of the limitations, the plastic protector works just fine. If you ever see it getting scratched up or damaged, you're able to peel it off and replace it.
OtterBox case
There are many different phone cases to choose from, and a popular option for many people is OtterBox. It's a well-known name and the case does a very good job of keeping your Android safe. Many OtterBox cases come with a built-in kickstand or belt clip. You can usually find one for about $40 on Amazon, but you'll have to make sure you find a size that fits your particular phone. This is a common theme for Androids since there are so many, but OtterBox should have something for most flagship devices.
OtterBox cases come with a lifetime warranty in case something goes wrong, but you're more likely to swap it out once you buy a new phone versus getting a replacement case. Looking on Amazon, the Google Pixel 7A case has a 4.6/5 rating with over 100 reviews. A similar story is told across all Android devices, so it's hard to go wrong here if you're looking for something to protect your phone with. Just make sure you get the right case for your phone.