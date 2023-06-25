How To See A List Of TikTok Videos You've Watched

On a video platform like TikTok, where the order of the day is high-speed, bite-sized experiences, the idea of going backwards to watch something you've already seen may seem a bit antithetical. Even so, there are times when you may want to comb over the videos that you've watched recently and enjoy them all over again. While the ability to do so is not quite as overt as it is on other video platforms, TikTok does let you do that.

Through TikTok's watch history feature, you can scroll through the last seven days' worth of videos you watched on your device to either rewatch them or scrub them from your account. The process is a bit more circuitous than on something like YouTube, requiring users to navigate through some back menus rather than just clicking a button on the main screen. This is all in the name of personal privacy and safety, though, so it's worth jumping through a few extra hoops.