PopSockets iPhone grips and mounts embrace MagSafe tech

Perhaps to distance itself from the embarrassment of AirPower, Apple reused its old MagSafe brand from the early MacBook days for its own spin on wireless charging for iPhones. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in many accessory makers rushing to adapt to the new technology as well as its new requirements, especially those that make use of iPhones’ rears for one thing or another. Those include not just the usual culprits like cases but also phone grips, which is why PopSockets, one of the more popular manufacturers of the latter, have come out with new iPhone 12 accessories that take MagSafe into account.

MagSafe for iPhones, which debuted with the iPhone 12, offers a few perks on top of the regular Qi wireless charging standard. In addition to offering faster charging at 15W, it also allows the charger to magnetically latch on to the back of the iPhone. Because of that, however, accessory makers have to take into account the magnets inside the iPhone as well as the requirement to allow a MagSafe charger to function properly.

To cater to the new iPhone 12 crowd, PopSocket announced at CES 2021 not one, not even two, but six new grips and mounts, four of which are specifically designed with MagSafe in mind. PopGrip for MagSafe, for example, magnetically latches on to the back of an iPhone 12, even with a MagSafe-compatible case. Of course, it can also detach just as easily to make room for a MagSafe Charger when needed.

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe does the same but provides a customizable wallet for three cards instead. It is compatible with other iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, though some might also remember that Apple itself offers such wallet cases. And then there are also two new mounts, including a PopMount for MagSafe Car Vent, that takes advantage of the iPhone 12’s magnetic personality to put the phone anywhere.

For those with fewer MagSafe concerns, the PopGrip Slide Stretch and PopGrip Slide for the iPhone 12 have also been launched, designed to attach to almost any kind of iPhone 12 case, MagSafe or not. PopSocket’s new line of grips and mounts won’t be coming until Spring 2021 at the earliest and prices have not yet been announced.