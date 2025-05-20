Is A Cheap Phone Case Enough To Protect Your Device?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphones continue to get more expensive, and the best iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices now cost well over a thousand dollars. No matter how much a phone costs, it's the one device you'll carry with you everywhere, and it carries some of your most valuable information. The first thing most people do with a new smartphone is purchase a case to protect it.

Advertisement

However, major smartphone case brands have grown more expensive, too. It's not abnormal to see cases priced at $80 or more, especially for the most premium flagship phones. Are you really getting more protection for your device when you pay out the nose for a case, or are case manufacturers simply preying on consumer fears, promising additional safeguards for your prized possession while fleecing you? Is there really a downside to saving some money and opting for a bargain bin phone case?

The short answer is that you can definitely find a great case for less than you'd think, and you can also pay a lot for a case that won't offer much protection at all. Here's what you need to know about the difference between cheap and expensive phone cases in terms of keeping your phone safe.

Advertisement