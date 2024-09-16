Why Your Clear Phone Case Turned Yellow (And Can It Be Cleaned?)

Every smartphone buyer faces a dilemma from the moment they unbox it. Your new phone is designed to look gorgeous, but although you can somewhat protect your phone without a bulky case, that means leaving it prone to damage from drops and scuffs. For many people, the solution is a clear case that leaves the phone's design and colors visible, but still offers a protective shell around it.

Advertisement

As anyone who's owned a clear phone case for a long period of time can attest, they quickly turn a disgusting shade of yellow reminiscent of a grimy, public restroom. It's frankly gross, and it can happen rather quickly, even to phone cases from major brands. Given how expensive cases can be, it can also make you feel like you've wasted money.

If you've experienced case yellowing, you might wonder why it happens. Is it dirt buildup? Do non-clear cases reach a similar level of grossness that goes unnoticed because you can't see it as well? The answer to both questions is no. While the material most high quality clear cases are made from protects your phone from drops, it also turns naturally yellow when the chemical mixture its made from degrades.

Advertisement

There are ways to mitigate the yellowing, but reversing it may not be possible. Here's how yellowing happens, how you can avoid it, and what you can do to keep your case clean.