5 Exciting Apple MacBook Pro Changes That May Be Coming In 2026

Apple has a new generation of MacBook Pro laptops primed for a late 2026 debut. This one is an overhaul that has been years in the making and highly anticipated, as well. It couldn't come sooner, though, given the state of the competition. The laptop industry is in a rather exciting spot right now. And if the products we saw at CES 2026 are any indication, shoppers will have more choices (and fewer compromises to make) in the years ahead. Intel's new Panther Lake processors have offered a glimpse of meaty performance gains and higher battery efficiency on Windows machines. Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon X2 series processors, on the other hand, are breathing down the Mac's neck to steer the cause of Windows on Arm. Dell is bringing back the iconic XPS lineup this year, while Lenovo is giving a repair-friendly internal design overhaul to the ThinkPads. Asus even gave a dual-screen treatment to a gaming laptop, while Dell is prepping the most affordable Alienware laptop.

Simply put, there is plenty of excitement in the Windows ecosystem, as the experiments have gotten bolder than ever, while the results are fittingly exciting. Needless to say, Apple must really wow Mac loyalists with a laptop that can send a strong message: A MacBook that can cement Apple's position as the maker of utterly powerful silicon, fitted inside a machine that is expectedly reliable as well as a specimen of top-tier engineering. The M6 generation MacBook Pro laptops could just deliver on that computing daydream. So far, industry watchers and media pundits have predicted a massive overhaul for the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch flagships, both inside and out. And on the less savory side of things, a price hike as well. What follows is a primer of what to expect from Apple's next.