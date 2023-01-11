Touchscreen Mac Reportedly In Works As Apple Rethinks Steve Jobs' Controversial Stance

It appears that Apple will deliver a Mac rocking a touch-enabled display. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that "Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project," adding that the company is seriously considering touchscreen convenience for its Mac lineup for the first time ever. However, Apple is yet decide when it will introduce the world to a touch-sensitive MacBook screen.

Citing unnamed sources, the report adds that ongoing discussions at the company are targeting a tentative 2025 release for touch-screen Mac hardware, starting with the redesigned MacBook Pro slated for 2025. The report is intriguing because it also aligns with rumors predicting an OLED screen upgrade for Apple laptops.

Notably, Apple still has no intention of merging macOS and iPadOS, primarily because both product categories are serious money-makers for Apple. Presumably, there is no desire to cannibalize the sales of either line. The iPad Pro and Air models have already received a Mac-grade chip upgrade, they command their own accessory ecosystem, and pro-grade apps such as DaVinci Resolve have finally started making their way to the iPad.