Apple Hasn't Given Up On This Futuristic Device Concept

This week the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) revealed a patent application for a futuristic MacBook with touchpad keys and a configurable touch panel with 3D touch support surrounding the keyboard. Apple first applied for this specific iteration of the patent in 2020 but has been working on iterations of the concept for several years.

For those looking to buy a multi-screen laptop already out on the market today, there are plenty of options. Most of them do not aim to match the absurdity of the seven-screen laptop – a concept from the now-defunct brand Expanscape. Branch such as ASUS, Lenovo, and HP are actively invested in the segment and pumping out commercial products — mind you, not prototypes, but products — with two or more screens, often with touch and stylus input support.

Although the market has a handful of choices for Windows users, Apple fans have been relatively harder to convince about the utility of a touch interface, leading to controversial takes on the touch bar, and making a touchscreen MacBook a distant dream. While the fate of a touchscreen MacBook reaching the market is iffy, Apple's mysterious and forward-looking MacBook has been in the works for several years, and the recently granted patent is in continuation of a previous patent for a configuration device filed in 2018 and awarded in 2021.