5 Phones That Beat The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Battery Life

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and is available with up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. You get a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor, two telephoto lenses, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It's also the only premium smartphone from a mainstream brand that comes with a stylus built in.

Though Samsung hasn't overhauled the design of its Galaxy S Ultra flagship in over four years, the Galaxy S26 Ultra does feature a unique hardware addition — Privacy Display. Despite the growing selection of Samsung Galaxy features, there aren't many year-over-year changes hardware-wise. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a massive 6.9-inch display and is by no means a compact flagship — yet, it's only powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Fortunately, owing to the chip's efficiency and Samsung's excellent software optimization, the Galaxy S26 Ultra actually lasts all day on a single charge. Its charging speeds have also gotten much faster, at up to 60W with a compatible adapter. However, if battery life is at the top of your priorities, you can do much better than what Samsung is offering here. We've compiled a selection of smartphones with comparable performance that edge out the Galaxy S26 Ultra in battery endurance. It's worth noting that a few of our picks aren't officially sold in the U.S., and importing them may first require you to verify carrier compatibility.