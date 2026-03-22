5 Awesome New Samsung Galaxy Features That Were Added In 2026

One UI is far from the cleanest looking Android skin on the market, but it surely is one of the most feature packed ones. Samsung has also done a relatively decent job of organizing all the options One UI has to offer. Some of the popular Samsung Galaxy features include DeX and the ability to customize everything using Good Lock. The company has also been leaning heavily into promoting AI features and arguably offers one of the most useful stacks in its devices.

We covered how Samsung's Adaptive Clock solved a problem with customization and accessibility that most smartphones face on the lock screen. It's now a feature available in the stable version of One UI for everyone to enjoy. You can check for software updates by navigating to Settings > Software Update. Depending on which model you own, certain One UI features might not be available to use.

Samsung wrapped up the first quarter with the launch of its Galaxy S26 lineup, which brought about under-the-hood upgrades and a few head-turning features like the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Much of what Samsung had to showcase was within its software, though. One UI 8.5 sprinkled in plenty of additions, and here's a look at five of the more exciting ones that bring quality-of-life improvements to the Samsung experience.