How To Screen Record On Android

While screenshots are a great way to capture and save your phone screen's content, there are some instances when videos can convey the essence of your content better. Say you want to make a tutorial on how to use the app auto-archiving feature on your Android device. Or perhaps you're a gamer who loves sharing their gameplay secrets and techniques with followers. Maybe you need a personal copy of a non-downloadable webinar, but don't want to fill your storage space with multiple screenshots.

Whatever the case might be, screen recorders can help you capture whatever content you need and provide you with a video you can come back to later. If you're on an Android device, there are two primary options for screen recording: using the built-in screen recording tool, or opting for a third-party app of your choice. We'll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to use both.