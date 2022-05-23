How To Screen Record And Share Your Gameplay On Android

If you're an Android user who enjoys sharing gameplay footage, you can rejoice to know that the popular operating system is capable of doing such a task relatively easily and conveniently. Gameplay-recording works natively in Android so long as you have Android 5.0 or newer — that's also known as Android Lollipop. Chances are unless you're using a phone that was released half a decade ago or more, the Android version you're using is newer than Android 5.0.

With the Google Play Games app, you can record gameplay and stream your live reaction using your smartphone's front-facing lens. However, this comes with some limitations, such as only being able to record in SD or HD. There won't be any custom live effects while recording, either.

If you have a relatively new phone, you have another option built-in to Android. Android 11's native screen-recording feature can be used to start games and record gameplay in real-time. This will not only let you record whatever is happening on your screen but also let you decide if your recording will include audio from your mic and if you prefer your screen taps to become visible. Below are the easiest ways to instantly record gameplay footage on your Android smartphone, as well as how to do so using third-party alternatives.