OnePlus 15 Review: A Rollercoaster Of Emotion On Price, Power, And Availability

OnePlus is taking a rather odd route this year with its flagship this year. Instead of taking the usual route with a big design refresh, major camera upgrades, or going bonkers with any outlandish hardware-level addition, OnePlus is taking a more refined approach. But that doesn't mean it's a bland year-over-year refresh. Far from it, actually.

You get a faster silicon, a bigger battery than any mainstream phone in the US market, charging tech that leaves the competition far behind, and an extremely fast display. The big — and the unexpected — recipient of most attention is the OxygenOS 16 software. OnePlus has kept the price at the same level as its predecessor, setting the entry at $899.

I've spent a few weeks with the OnePlus 15, pushing it at the comfort of my home and in a tribal festival roughly a thousand miles away in a remote village. And so far, it has served me fairly. But you're here for a technical dissection of its strengths and weaknesses, it's high time you found out whether it's fit to be your next daily driver.