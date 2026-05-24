Quantum Batteries Could Run For Years Off Of A Single One-Minute Charge

Batteries are powering an ever-wider array of devices and appliances, but today's batteries are still limited by their runtime and charging time. While the fastest smartphones can recharge in under 10 minutes, they'll still run out of charge a day or so later under normal usage conditions. However, new developments in quantum battery technology are helping to pave the way for batteries in the future to both last far longer and charge far quicker than today.

A new study published in the Light: Science and Applications journal detailed how researchers developed the first working quantum battery prototype, which was charged, stored energy, then was discharged. In doing so, it completed a full battery cycle, becoming the first quantum battery prototype to make the leap from theory to reality.

To test the prototype, the first researchers charged the battery using a laser, which took only a few femtoseconds. For reference, that's a millionth of a billionth of a second. This unimaginably quick charging speed was made possible thanks to the unique properties of quantum batteries, which charge faster when their capacity is larger. Unlike regular batteries, molecules in quantum batteries are subject to a collective effect that allows them to store energy more efficiently.

The tiny battery prototype was then observed to hold charge for around six orders of magnitude longer than the amount of time it took to charge before it discharged. The entire process from the start of charging to full discharge took only a tiny fraction of a second, but researchers have hypothesized that the new tech could one day be scaled up to make commercial-grade batteries.