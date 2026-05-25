5 Handy Costco Finds To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Every year, it's the same old ritual. Drag the lights out of storage, untangle them, put them up, take them down, pack them away ... The Enbrighten Vibe Eternity Eave Lights put an end to that age-old process. They go up and they stay up. And the good thing is, they're not just for the holiday season. You can adapt them to any occasion or just match them to your existing exterior. Installation takes a couple of hours, and you can control them with Alexa, Google Home, or the Enbrighten app, which comes loaded with presets that allow you to dress them for the occasion.

There are reds for Valentine's Day, greens for St. Patrick's Day, and full seasonal palettes for Halloween, Christmas, and many others. You can also create custom modes for things like your team's colors on game night or a child's favorite color on their birthday. "The results are pretty cool! I get a kick out of seeing how good they look and how easy [they are] to use," was how one satisfied reviewer summed up why they're such a worthwhile Costco gadget.

The Enbrighten Vibe Eternity Eave Lights cost $170 for six strands, with a total of 72 LEDs spread across 100 feet. They are secured in place with both screws and high-quality 3M VHB tape and have an IP67 weather rating. The strands link together and can be trimmed to fit without affecting the rest of the lights, and they're flexible enough to follow the contours of a roofline or structure. Finally, they aren't just for the eaves. They look just as striking on a pergola, a balcony, or along a garden border, and they can help transform ordinary outdoor spaces into something really worth showing off after dark.