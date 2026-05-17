6 Portable Entertainment Gadgets To Buy From Costco (And 5 To Skip)

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As the weather gets warmer and you start spending a bit more time outside, you might be looking for entertainment gadgets you can take on the go. If you have a Costco membership or you're thinking of getting one, the members only warehouse store offers a wide selection of entertainment gizmos. In some cases, you'll even get them more affordably or with extra perks than you would if you bought them elsewhere.

Of course, just because it's on the store shelves doesn't mean you need to take it home. We're looking for gadgets that can be taken with you to the park or on a road trip, for gadgets that add an element of fun to your day, and for gadgets you might actually use on a fairly regular basis. We combed through all of the portable electronics Costco offers to determine whether they're worth adding to your summer plans or better left alone. Here are six portable entertainment gadgets we recommend considering this summer, followed by five others you can probably skip.