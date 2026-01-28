4 Of The Best Smart Sprinkler Controllers You Can Buy
Smart sprinkler controllers might sound like a niche product at first, but when you consider the fact that Americans use millions of gallons of water each year for residential irrigation (with much of that wasted on overspray) it's easy to see why that's not the case. With water costs rising and drought restrictions popping up across much of the United States, smart sprinklers can save enough money to pay for themselves.
These Wi-Fi-connected devices integrate with your other smart home devices and monitor local weather data, seasonal changes, and the conditions across your outdoor space. Water waste is reduced, your lawn and garden stay healthy, and with certain models you don't even have to go outside to program or activate the system. So, which smart sprinklers are the best bet in terms of features, value and performance? We took a look at product reviews, real-world tests, and expert opinions to narrow them down for you.
Rachio R3 smart system
The Rachio 3 earns its place at the top of many experts' lists because it blends a robust feature set with a user-friendly design. It's available in four-, eight- and 16-zone configurations, so you can choose the system that's just enough for your home. The control panel is meant for indoor installation, but a weather-resistant casing is available for exterior mounting as well. The eight-zone system sells for $199 on Amazon, and there are free Android and iPhone apps for remote smartphone control.
The system pulls in local weather data and uses landscape details provided during setup to adjust watering frequency and duration; it can even run saved schedules during Wi-Fi outages. The Rachio 3 is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts, too. Home Depot buyers like it quite a bit, with more than 500 reviews scoring it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. It's a solid value and one of several smart gardening gadgets you might want to grab in time for spring.
Orbit B-hyve
Like the Rachio 3, the Orbit B-hyve is available in various configurations for different sized yards. The B-hyve XR, XD, and 4-, 8-, and 12-zone controllers all share the same software. For example, the B-hyve XR is designed for indoor or outdoor installation and targets medium to large yards with eight- or 16-zone systems. The smartphone app allows you to customize watering patterns for your yard layout and flora types, and it is suitable for everything from manicured lawns and gardens to more natural environments.
The Orbit B-hyve's weatherproof controller precludes the need for an additional protective casing, and physical buttons on the unit let you make quick adjustments without opening the companion smartphone app. Across the lineup Orbit B-hyve controllers offer impressive flexibility and value; the four-zone controller sells for $69.99 at Amazon, and Lowe's has the eight-zone version for $174.42. That model enjoys an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from Lowe's buyers, while Amazon customers rank the four-zone unit at 4.5/5 stars.
Hunter Hydrawise controllers
Hunter Hydrawise controllers are another smart sprinkler system with lots of positive feedback from customers and experts. These units stand out for their scalability, meaning your smart irrigation system can grow and evolve along with your lawn and garden. The Hydrawise HPC-400 starts with control over four zones and can expand up to 32 zones via add-on modules. This design lets you start with a manageable and affordable setup and build it up over time, rather than replacing the controller when you want to expand the system's reach.
Unlike some of its app-dependenent competitors, Hydrawise gives you a lot of on-device controls. This makes it a great pick for anybody who prefers tactile button and dials to tapping on a smartphone screen. The Hunter Hydrawise HPC-400 sells for $203.28 on Amazon, where it enjoys an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. More than four out of five reviewers gave it a perfect five out of five, with many praising the unit's ease of installation and operation.
Rain Bird controllers
Rain Bird is a name that some might associate with professional-grade irrigation equipment, but buyers and experts have positive things to say about its line of smart controllers for homeowners, too. Rain Bird controllers offer straightforward installation, durable housings to protect your purchase from the elements, and indoor or outdoor mounting options.
Rain Bird's feature set includes everything you'd expect from a modern smart irrigation system: weather-based scheduling, zone-level customization, and voice control via many smart assistants. While the app experience may not be as refined as some of the competitors such as Rachio, the Rain Bird system gives you dependable performance and simple controls. Lowe's sells the Rain Bird 8-station wi-fi timer for $129.06, and buyers there rank it 4.2 out of 5 stars with praise for the easy setup process. The six-station indoor-only unit is available for $99.98 if you want to save a little money and don't mind the limitation with regards to placement.
How we chose these smart sprinkler systems
Lacking first-hand experience with smart sprinkler systems, we looked to the professionals at Consumer Reports, Good Housekeeping, The New York Times Wirecutter, and other well-respected outlets in the outdoor equipment space to identify the brands and models most often mentioned. We also considered how user reviews rated each of the options cited by experts. Every recommendation on this list has been informed by multiple real professionals and their hands-on experience with smart irrigation technology, and we evaluated each bit of customer feedback for the severity of reported issues.