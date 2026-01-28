4 Of The Best Smart Sprinkler Controllers You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart sprinkler controllers might sound like a niche product at first, but when you consider the fact that Americans use millions of gallons of water each year for residential irrigation (with much of that wasted on overspray) it's easy to see why that's not the case. With water costs rising and drought restrictions popping up across much of the United States, smart sprinklers can save enough money to pay for themselves.

These Wi-Fi-connected devices integrate with your other smart home devices and monitor local weather data, seasonal changes, and the conditions across your outdoor space. Water waste is reduced, your lawn and garden stay healthy, and with certain models you don't even have to go outside to program or activate the system. So, which smart sprinklers are the best bet in terms of features, value and performance? We took a look at product reviews, real-world tests, and expert opinions to narrow them down for you.