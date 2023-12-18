5 Smart Gardening Gadgets You'll Want Before Spring
For many homeowners, few activities are as physically and mentally rewarding as spending a weekend working in the garden. For others, quite the opposite is true, with some preferring to do the weekend warrior act anywhere but in the yard. Whichever side of that coin you fall on, one aspect of gardening almost anyone can agree about is that keeping your yard or garden in tip-top shape requires a lot of time and hard work. Whether you love digging in the dirt or not, you'll no doubt spend a little time trying to find ways to lighten the workload before springtime kicks your garden into full bloom.
With technologically advanced gadgets streamlining processes for virtually every job on the planet, the green-thumbed people of the world will be happy to know such advances have also made it easier than ever to keep your yard and garden looking flush. If you want to go high-tech in your green space this spring, we're here to help you decide which smart gardening gadgets best suit your needs. With reviews from trusted tech sites, everyday users, and our own first-hand experience, these five gadgets are a good place for any garden enthusiast to start.
Netro Whisperer Soil Moisture Sensor
One of the biggest challenges you'll face in your garden this spring is ensuring the space gets the right amount of water. Controlling moisture can, of course, help ensure healthy plants. It can also limit traffic from pests that frequent oversaturated areas, and a moisture sensor are the best way to collect all the data you'll need to keep your garden well-watered.
The old guard might tell you an analog device is the best way to track your garden's moisture, and some well-respected gardening sites might even agree. If you prefer to monitor data on your smart device, the Netro Whisperer is well worth a look. The waterproof, solar-powered, and Wi-Fi-enabled device will cost you about $80 if you buy direct from Netro. While that may be more money than you want to spend for a moisture sensor, the 2nd Gen Whisperer may be worth the price, helping you track vital garden stats like moisture level, ambient temperature, and sunlight with the help of a user-friendly app that works with both IOS and Android devices.
As a bonus, the Netro Whisperer can also sync with intelligent watering systems and is equipped with an LED light to illuminate your garden at night, helping deter rodents. If you're a design freak, the Whisperer's sleek curvatures are also pretty easy on the eyes. Unfortunately, that sleekness may make the Whisperer a little more delicate than you'd prefer, with some users noting theirs actually broke while being installed in the dirt.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
As effective as moisture sensors can be, they aren't going to water your garden when it needs watering. For many, a sprinkler control system is the best way to plot a watering schedule that keeps green spaces green, and a high-tech system equipped with the easy-to-use Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller will give you ultimate power over how often and how long you water.
The Rachio 3 essentially transforms a phone or tablet into a full-on sprinkler control center through a free app, and it can even be paired with Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to alter your watering schedule with a mere voice command. Coupled with moisture-sensing tech, a sprinkler control system like the Rachio 3 will ensure your grass and garden flourish this Spring and should help keep your water bill in check throughout the season.
The Rachio system also monitors local weather, meaning it can adapt its watering schedule based on the likelihood of rain events. Best of all, there are no monthly fees to use Rachio services after the initial investment. Still, several users noted it took a while to figure out how to use those services, while others claimed to have issues with the device's network and connectivity. That initial investment may also be too steep for some, with a four-zone Rachio 3 costing $129.99 from Rachio's online outlet. If you have a larger yard, the price is higher, with an eight-zone device selling for $199.99 and a 16-zone going for $249.99.
Ambient Weather WS-2902
Tracking the weather in your area can dramatically alter how you manage your yard or garden from one day to the next, and weather apps can help track weather changes in your general area. But an in-home weather station like the Ambient Weather WS-2902 Osprey is the best way to track what the weather is doing in your backyard.
There are dozens of such weather stations available to consumers, making it difficult to discern which best suits your needs and price range. Still, some claim the Ambient Weather WS-2902 may be the best "bang for your buck" option. A little low-grade sleuthing will confirm you won't find many weather stations that compete with the WS-2902's power, accuracy, and functionality at its $190 price tag.
While many users praised the WS-2902 for ease of installation and setup, others were disappointed by the size of the LCD display screen. Once it's up and running, the device tracks all the data you can fathom, allowing you to stay up-to-date on the weather affecting your backyard eco-system via the LCD or a smart device. Knowing the weather in your immediate area in real-time may prove the difference between a healthy garden and one weather-beaten beyond repair. And if you sync the WS-2902 to the online Ambient Weather Network, you can even talk shop with other weather-minded folk in your area.
Husqvarna Automower 415X
If you think you spend too much time mowing your lawn, you should know robot lawnmowers can now do the job for you. Of course, a robot lawn mower is perhaps not the most cost-efficient way to save time in the yard, as the machines are generally quite expensive. Even still, the time-saving benefits of a robot mower alone will be enough to pique the interest of many. If you are hunting for such a device, the Husqvarna Automower 415X regularly ranks among the best.
That being said, the mower's price tag — it costs almost $2,000 to buy directly from Husqvarna — may put some off the idea of purchasing a Husqvarna. But the mower is capable of mowing 700 square feet per hour. With the ability to navigate a 40% incline and a feature that allows it to stripe a lawn as it works, the 415X will still be difficult for some to pass up.
The 415X is one of few robot mowers capable of that last feat, by the way. Tech pros and everyday yardies who've been lucky enough to test a 415X generally agree the striping feature gives your yard a well-manicured look. Most also agree the app is intuitive and user-friendly once you get the hang of it. However, the mower's 50-minute battery time might be frustrating for homeowners boasting big yards, with the 415X likely better suited to work in flatter, smaller spaces. But if a small to mid-size yard is what you have, you should be quite happy with the Husqvarna 415X.
Tertill Weeding Robot
If you're on board with a robot cutting your grass, you might also be down to have one de-weed your garden. Yes, gardeners across the globe can officially rejoice as the dreaded task of weeding can now be undertaken by a robot. The Tertill Weeding Robot is an adorable little creation, essentially acting as a Roomba for your garden.
It just so happens the Tertill was invented by one of the minds behind the Roomba, so it's not such a far-fetched comparison. The Tertill basically does the same job as Roomba, too, cleaning up around your garden instead of your living room. As this is a relatively new item on the gardening scene, the Tertill hasn't built up quite the reputation as some other products on this list. It's been fairly well-reviewed by users and tech sites like PC Mag, but PC Mag mentioned that the Tertill may have trouble navigating uneven surfaces.
As for how the Tertill works, the solar-powered bot rambles tirelessly through your garden on four slotted wheels designed to "scrub" the soil and damage emerging weeds. As for those that have already broken the surface, Tertill takes care of them with a rotating nylon string like that on a yard trimmer, with sensors helping the machine discern plant from weed by height. From a tech standpoint, the Tertill is beyond intriguing. But from a gardening standpoint, it could be a time and back-saving game-changer. At a cost of just $349, it's a relatively cost-effective one at that.
How we got here
The products discussed in this list were selected after extensive research on smart garden technology. Wherever possible, personal experience with each gadget was considered and utilized alongside reviews from gardening professionals, trusted tech sites, and user reviews. The five products included made the list as they met criteria for cost, ease of use, overall effectiveness, and, naturally, cool factor. We encourage you to undertake further research before buying any intelligent gardening gadgets.