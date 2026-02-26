12 Power Tools You Might Not Know You Can Get At Costco

Costco needs no introduction for the more than 145 million members who regularly shop there. For everyone else, Costco is a warehouse store known for selling a wide variety of products in bulk, often at great prices.

The first Costco warehouse store opened in Seattle in 1983. It began as a wholesaler aimed at selling to other businesses. Business owners could sign up as members and take advantage of bulk discounts. Later, Costco began offering memberships to individuals, and the rest is history. Today, Costco operates more than 900 warehouse stores worldwide, with more than 600 being in the United States. It's the third-largest retailer in the world by revenue, behind only Walmart and Amazon.

Many people shop at Costco to save money on everyday products from groceries, wine, books, clothing and other staples, and some even get a membership just for the discounts on gas. However, you might not know that Costco also sells more niche objects like caskets, hot tubs, tires, and power tools. While we can't sign off on the quality of Costco coffins, we do know a thing or two about tools. We combed through all of Costco's offerings to find twelve power tools you might not know you can find on Costco shelves.