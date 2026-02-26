12 Power Tools You Might Not Know You Can Get At Costco
Costco needs no introduction for the more than 145 million members who regularly shop there. For everyone else, Costco is a warehouse store known for selling a wide variety of products in bulk, often at great prices.
The first Costco warehouse store opened in Seattle in 1983. It began as a wholesaler aimed at selling to other businesses. Business owners could sign up as members and take advantage of bulk discounts. Later, Costco began offering memberships to individuals, and the rest is history. Today, Costco operates more than 900 warehouse stores worldwide, with more than 600 being in the United States. It's the third-largest retailer in the world by revenue, behind only Walmart and Amazon.
Many people shop at Costco to save money on everyday products from groceries, wine, books, clothing and other staples, and some even get a membership just for the discounts on gas. However, you might not know that Costco also sells more niche objects like caskets, hot tubs, tires, and power tools. While we can't sign off on the quality of Costco coffins, we do know a thing or two about tools. We combed through all of Costco's offerings to find twelve power tools you might not know you can find on Costco shelves.
Electric leaf shredder
Every autumn, as the days get colder and shorter, the leaves change colors, dry up, and fall off by the thousands. It's a brilliant natural display, but it also leaves us with a not insignificant chore. Rakes are how your granddad cleaned leaves out of the yard, but you can use an electric leaf shredder to make the job much easier.
The Yard Force 22" Corded Electric Leaf Shredder works like a weed eater, using a rapidly-spinning 0.95-inch nylon trimmer line to chop up leaves as they fall through the shredder. It comes with a pair of hand rakes, giant plastic claws you can use to scoop up leaves. It also comes with a pair of goggles and 10 replacement nylon lines. When those are gone, you can use the standard 0.95-inch line found in most home improvement stores.
The shredder is lightweight, under 15 pounds, and spins as quickly as 8,000 RPMs to shred leaves and lawn debris. Shredding is useful because crushed leaves take up less space: You can fit the equivalent of 12 bags of unshredded leaves into a single bag. If you don't want to bag your leaf litter, you can opt to scatter your shreddings in your yard or garden for a natural mulch. Adjustable telescopic tripod legs let you set up the shredder anywhere, even on uneven terrain, and all the components stack into one another for compact storage between jobs.
Solar generator
For decades, if you wanted a backup power solution, you had to stock up on gasoline or other liquid fuels to power a generator. Liquid-fuel generators are effective but noisy, and they dump exhaust into the environment. If the downsides of a conventional generator are too much to handle, or you just want a cleaner backup power solution, you can opt for an electric generator instead.
The Jackery Explorer 1500 v2 with 100Air solar generator has a capacity of 1,536 watt-hours and can output 2,000 watts of AC power, making it capable of powering most of your household essentials. When plugged into a home electrical outlet, it recharges from empty to full in just 80 minutes.
This power station is portable and relatively lightweight, at 38.3 pounds. You can use it for at-home emergency power or take it on the go to power your devices off the grid. If you run out of power and don't have access to an outlet, you can recharge your power station using the included solar panels. To keep an eye on your generator, there's an app which monitors battery level, input power and output power, switches between AC and DC modes, and more.
Electric sprayer
Once upon a time, washing your car or your bike meant breaking out the buckets, sponges, and soap. Unless you wanted to pay for a professional cleaning, washing outdoor equipment was a manual affair done at home in the driveway. Now, you can bring some of the power of a professional wash to your driveway with an electric sprayer.
The Fanttik K100 Portable Cordless Electric Sprayer connects to your garden hose and provides a powered washing system. If you don't have a garden hose, this electric sprayer kit comes with one. It also comes with a soap dispensing chamber, charging cable, and storage bag. When you're ready to clean your outdoor gear, the nozzle has five orientations, between zero and 60 degrees, and three different pressure modes.
You can set the pressure between 100 and 174 psi depending on how tough of a mess you're cleaning up. The sprayer's 2.5Ah battery gives you between 13 and 30 minutes of runtime, depending on the pressure setting you've chosen. Open up the soap dispenser to create bubbly water, then close it to rinse the soap away for a spotless clean.
Electric pressure washer
If you really need to get something clean, you might need to apply some extra pressure. A pressure washer ratchets up the power to blast dirt and grime from driveways, exterior walls, and other outdoor surfaces.
The Giraffe Tools Grandfalls Electric Pressure Washer Pro connects to your existing garden hose and squeezes the water into a narrow, pressurized beam. When you're ready to clean some of the tougher places around your home, this pressure washer delivers a peak pressure of 3,400 psi and maintains a working pressure of 2,500 psi. Despite all that pressure, the washer is not extremely noisy, operating between 78 and 80 decibels, only a little bit louder than a vacuum cleaner.
The kit comes with a 100-foot hose and an automatic retracting storage system that recoils the hose when released. When not in use, the all-in-one wall mounted design keeps the entire system compactly organized against the wall.
Rotary hammer drill
Also known as a percussion drill or an impact drill, a rotary hammer drill is designed for use on dense materials like brick, stone, or concrete. A hammer drill combines the spinning action of a conventional drill with a powerful forward hammering motion. It's essentially like someone's standing behind you and hitting the back of the drill with a hammer.
The Greenworks 24V SDS-plus 2J Brushless Rotary Hammer Drill features a variable speed trigger, built-in LED light, cushioned grip, and a compact design. At 20 inches by 11 inches, by 4 inches, and just 2.75 pounds, it can be used in tight spaces and for longer periods without getting fatigued.
When you're ready to do some drilling, this rotary hammer can switch between drilling, hammer drilling, and chiseling modes. It delivers up to 1.5 foot-pounds of impact energy and as many as 4,500 blows per minute (bpm), with enough power to drill up to 100 holes with a fully charged 4Ah battery. Fortunately, it comes in a kit with an included 4Ah battery and charger.
Lawn scarifier and lawn dethatcher
Thatch is an interconnected layer of living and dead stems, leaves, and roots which collect between the layer of living green grass and the soil. It's a normal part of your lawn's life cycle, and it can actually help to keep your lawn healthy. Usually, dead plant matter breaks down and then gets replaced, but if it decays too slowly, thatch builds up and prevents your lawn from growing as it should. If that happens, you might need to dethatch or scarify your lawn.
You could dethatch manually with a dethatching rake or use the help of a powered dethatcher, like the AJ801E Sun Joe Electric Scarifier and Lawn Dethatcher. Dethatching usually uses metal tines to rake through the grass and pull up thatch, while scarifying uses metal blades which cut more deeply into the dirt and pull up a thicker layer of thatch. Scarifying is a more dramatic process which can cause some temporary lawn damage before your grass recovers.
This scarifier and lawn dethatcher uses a 12-amp motor to turn a convertible cylinder, which is capable of switching between dethatching and scarifying by changing attachments. It cleans a path more than a foot wide with each pass, and you can set the depth to one of five different preset positions. It also comes with a pair of safety glasses and an 8-gallon bag for collecting thatch.
Cordless spin scrubber
We've developed all sorts of machines to wash things so we don't have to. There are washers and dryers for clothes, dishwashers and automatic car washes, but sometimes you still have to get down on your hands and knees and scrub something. That's where a powered scrubber comes in handy.
The Hoto Wand Cordless Spin Scrubber is roughly five times more efficient than a manual scrub brush. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you can clean bathtubs, sinks, toilets, and other wet surfaces without worry. It comes with five magnetic brush heads, including a small hard-bristle brush designed for scrubbing grout, shower drains, and kitchen filters, a slightly larger brush with medium-hard bristles, a large brush with medium-soft bristles meant for cleaning ovens, stovetops, bathroom sinks, and tires, a small pointed brush for grout, shower nozzles, and corners, and a scouring pad.
This handheld scrubber is lightweight, at just 0.39 pounds, and achieves between 170 and 250 rpm. It charges with a USB-C cable, and you can get more than three hours of runtime with a full charge of its 2Ah battery, on low speed.
Backpack leaf blower
Even if you have an electric leaf shredder, you still have to collect the leaves for shredding. Instead of raking the yard manually, you could use a powered blower to relocate leaves, sticks, and other yard debris.
To make things as comfortable as possible, the Greenworks 800CFM Backpack Blower is attached to a backpack with an adjustable harness, which helps to distribute the load and prevent strain or injury. The control interface features a variable speed trigger and cruise control function. It produces winds up to 195 miles per hour and moves up to 800 cubic feet of air per minute.
This backpack blower comes in a kit with a 4Ah battery, a rapid charger, and a leaf hauler tarp. The tarp is designed to catch leaves like fish in a net, then gather them into a carrying bag using the attached handles, allowing you to more easily dispose of your leaf litter or transport it to your leaf shredder.
Cordless belt sander
Belt sanders are a popular form of powered sanding machine, useful for shaping materials, smoothing rough surfaces, and removing paint or other finishes, that typically use a pair of drums to turn a belt covered in sandpaper.
Some belt sanders are stationary, and you need to hold an object against them. Others, like this Greenworks, are handheld belt sanders which you move around an object. It all depends on if you want to bring your object to the sander or your sander to the object.
The Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Belt Sander has an adjustable handle for customized comfort during use. It features a belt 3 inches wide and 18 inches in diameter, capable of moving at a speed of up to 850 feet per minute. This belt sander comes with a 4Ah battery, a charger, and an attached dust collection bag to help keep your workspace clean.
Wet/dry vacuum
Cleaning up isn't the most fun part of a project, but it is one of the most important. A wet/dry vacuum or a shop vacuum can streamline your cleanup process by sucking up sawdust, assorted debris, and even water. Unlike conventional vacuums, which only really work on dry surfaces, a wet/dry vacuum can clean up just about any mess you're likely to encounter.
The DeWalt 12-Gallon 5.5 HP Stealthsonic Quiet Wet Dry Vacuum features a 5.5 horsepower motor and a crush-resistant hose. At just 65 decibels, it's quieter than some other vacuums. The vacuum comes with a bonus contractor kit which includes a utility nozzle, floor nozzle, foam filter, cartridge filter, round brush, crevice nozzle, and two extension wands. It also features a seven-foot hose and a 20-foot extension cord, so you can reach and clean a wider area. It rolls on rubberized castor wheels, and it has a built-in drain at the bottom with an optional hose adapter, so you can easily dump the vacuum's contents when cleanup is finished.
Electric chainsaw
If you're doing a little bit of light sawing, you can probably get away with a handheld saw, but if you need to make large cuts or a lot of cuts quickly, a chainsaw can substantially lighten the load. Historically, chainsaws have been powered by liquid fuels like gasoline. They're noisy, and they spit out exhaust fumes into the environment. Old-school gas-powered chainsaws are still available, but recent improvements in battery technology have made electric chainsaws a real contender.
An electric chainsaw can still be loud, but it doesn't need any fuel and it doesn't create any exhaust. The Greenworks 80V 18" 2.5Kw Chainsaw has an 18-inch bar and chain which rotates at more than 65 feet per second. According to Greenworks, it's roughly equivalent to a 50cc gas-powered chainsaw and is capable of making up to 270 cuts with the included 4Ah battery. The number of cuts is based on 4-inch by 4-inch pressure treated lumber. In practice, your mileage may vary based on several factors, including the type of wood you're cutting.
It has built-in safety features like an automatic chain oiler and an inertia-activated chain break, which stops the chain if it detects any kickback. The 4Ah battery takes about an hour to charge using the included rapid charger. The kit also comes with a carrying case and replacement chains.
Riding lawn mower
A riding lawn mower is the ultimate in lawn care comfort and convenience. It marries the satisfaction of a chore well done with the fun of a low-speed go-kart ride. The first riding lawn mowers typically used liquid fuels like gasoline, and were essentially slow cars with rotating blades underneath. Instead of gas-powered, the Yard Force 56v LFP Battery Powered Riding Mower is electric, using high-capacity batteries to achieve similar results to its combustion-powered counterparts.
The deck can be adjusted to any of twelve different positions, putting the blades between 1.5 inches and 4.5 inches above the ground. It has two speed modes, letting you cruise up to eight miles per hour when driving and up to five miles per hour when mowing.
The mower charges with a standard 120-volt electrical outlet and can mow up to 2.5 acres of grass on a single charge. It has LED headlights and built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for charging your cell phone and other small electronic devices. The control system features push-button forward and reverse controls and cruise control. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a mulch and side discharge kit, keys, and a wall charger.