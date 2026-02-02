13 Of The Best Hammer Drills (According To User Reviews), Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Major brands like Milwaukee and Bosch have been making hammer drills, or some variation of them, for decades, and they can make a big difference when working with hard materials. While hammer drills, also known as percussion or impact drills, are a relatively recent invention in human history, they have evolved from more ancient techniques. Engineers in China have been using percussion drilling for thousands of years.

A hammer drill is designed for use on hard materials like concrete and masonry. It features an impact mechanism that provides forward force to drive a drill bit forward. Many modern hammer drills use interacting gears to create the forward-and-back motion. The combined action of the spinning drill and the forward hammering makes hammer drills much more efficient at carving through stone, concrete, thick lumber, and other tough materials.

Today, there are a lot of hammer drill options to choose from. We're crowdsourcing our recommendations by combing through user reviews to find the hammer drills consumers say are the best.