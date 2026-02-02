13 Of The Best Hammer Drills (According To User Reviews), Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Major brands like Milwaukee and Bosch have been making hammer drills, or some variation of them, for decades, and they can make a big difference when working with hard materials. While hammer drills, also known as percussion or impact drills, are a relatively recent invention in human history, they have evolved from more ancient techniques. Engineers in China have been using percussion drilling for thousands of years.
A hammer drill is designed for use on hard materials like concrete and masonry. It features an impact mechanism that provides forward force to drive a drill bit forward. Many modern hammer drills use interacting gears to create the forward-and-back motion. The combined action of the spinning drill and the forward hammering makes hammer drills much more efficient at carving through stone, concrete, thick lumber, and other tough materials.
Today, there are a lot of hammer drill options to choose from. We're crowdsourcing our recommendations by combing through user reviews to find the hammer drills consumers say are the best.
Ryobi R18SDS-0 ONE+ SDS Plus Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill
Ryobi is a well-known name in the power tool landscape, and consumers praise the company's ONE+ SDS Plus Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill. More than 2,500 users have left reviews on Amazon, awarding it an average rating of 4.6 stars. It retails for $214.06 on Amazon but is currently on sale for $203, saving you a few dollars.
It spins up to 1,300 RPM and features a variable-speed trigger for greater control. Speaking of control, the drill also features Ryobi's Gripzone+ on the handle for added comfort and a better grip. Meanwhile, a built-in LED flashlight is helpful in poor lighting conditions.
Users note the tool's compatibility with Ryobi ONE+ batteries. It might be a particularly good addition for anyone who already uses Ryobi ONE+ tools and batteries in their workshop. Consumers also praise the drill's longevity, ease of handling, and ability to drill through brick, concrete, and other hard materials. One consumer said that after months of use, it maintained its battery life and held up well under demanding conditions. Another consumer's only complaint is that they didn't buy the drill sooner. Others are more subdued in their praise, saying it's nothing out of the ordinary but a good tool for a good price.
Black + Decker BEH710K-QS 710W Hammer Drill
Black+Decker has been making quality tools for more than 115 years and is one of the most recognizable brands on home improvement store shelves. More than 5,000 consumers have purchased and reviewed the Black+Decker BEH710K-QS 710W Hammer Drill, giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars.
The drill achieves up to 2,800 RPM and retails for $145.64 on Amazon. Users praise the drill for its power and versatility, saying it works just as well drilling through concrete as through wood. One user even said that using it feels like you're drilling through butter.
Consumers also note the keyless chuck for making bit changes fast and easy. They say it's light and easy to handle, making it good for DIYers and non-professionals. Buyers overwhelmingly feel it's more than suitable for at-home and amateur applications, with fewer consumers using it for professional work. If you're drilling through concrete and other hard materials day-to-day, you might want something a little more powerful, but if you're just looking for something to make projects around the house a little smoother, this hammer drill seems to fit the bill.
DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Hammer Drill
More than 1,400 Amazon users have purchased and reviewed the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Cordless compact 1/2 in. Hammer Drill. Some are brand loyalists who have been using DeWalt tools for decades while for others, this is their very first DeWalt drill. Either way, user reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Users say it drills through concrete with ease, is "super powerful," reliable, and has good power and torque. Other users called it "amazing," "dependable," "reliable," "compact," and "handy." Measuring 9.25 x 7.5 x 3.2 inches and weighing 2.5 pounds, the drill earns its compact descriptor, working in tighter spaces where an ordinary drill won't fit. It also features a variable-speed trigger and a built-in LED light for working in dim light.
Other users say it drills through concrete with ease and has a long battery life for completing big jobs without battery swaps. One user says it works pretty well for drilling smaller holes (under an inch in diameter) to anchor things into concrete walls, but for larger holes or bigger jobs, it leaves something to be desired. Professionals might want something a little more robust, while non-professional users will likely be satisfied with its performance on everyday tasks.
DeWalt SDS -- Plus XR 18V Brushless Hammer Drill
DeWalt's SDS-Plus XR 18V Brushless Hammer Drill is more expensive and more powerful than the company's entry-level hammer drills. It retails for $459.09 on Amazon, and that doesn't include a DeWalt battery or charger. You'll have to get those separately if you don't already have compatible DeWalt batteries.
More than 1,400 users have reviewed the drill on Amazon, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars. User reviews are largely positive, with 93% of customers giving it 4 stars or higher. It can drill more than 90 holes on a fully charged battery, and consumers say it "punches holes in concrete and bricks with no effort. They also praise its anti-vibration functionality.
Other users say it's lightweight for a hammer drill, powerful, works great, and does exactly what it should for the price point. They say it "works wonders", chopping stone joints, and the batteries hold up to big jobs. Reviews even say it works for professional electrical and plumbing work. It's a little pricier, but customers are largely satisfied with the level of performance for the price.
Milwaukee Electric -- M12 Fuel. 1/2 Hammer Drill-Driver
The Milwaukee Electric M12 Fuel 1/2 in. Hammer Drill weighs only 2.6 pounds, achieves up to 1,500 RPM, and currently retails for $98.77 on Amazon. More than 1,600 users have purchased the drill and left a review, with an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Users note the drill's small size, which makes it easier to get into cramped spaces. Despite its smaller size, buyers say it's especially powerful for a 12V tool. One user described the tool as a "bite-sized drill that works like a full sized drill."
Buyers describe this tool as one of the best 12V drills they've owned, with one user saying it's one of the best 12V drills they've purchased in 40 years. They like it so much that they even picked up an extra for a family member. Another user called it "amazingly strong," with no complaints after a year of use. Reviews describe it as a powerful tool for a reasonable price, making small projects faster and easier. Users say they were amazed by its power for its compact size.
Milwaukee 2804-20 M18 FUEL 1/2 in. Hammer Drill
Consumers describe the Milwaukee 2804-20 M18 Fuel 1/2 in. Hammer Drill as powerful and reliable, capable of drilling lots of holes into concrete, stucco, and other hard materials. More than 2,600 users have purchased the drill and left reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.7 stars.
The drill reaches up to 2,000 RPM and can apply up to 1,200 inch-pounds of torque. It also features a side handle for holding it more steadily while drilling, and a belt clip for hands-free transportation around the jobsite. User reviews say this hammer drill is a "beast" that can drill anchor holes into concrete with ease. Consumers say it has great quality, and they praise the easy swapability of Milwaukee batteries.
One user says it's been sturdy and reliable for over a year, despite heavy wear and tear, drilling through steel and other hard materials. Another user is an electrical contractor who uses it to drill through wooden studs and run electrical wire. They also use it to install GFCI outlets into basement concrete. They say this hammer drill has become the main tool in their collections. The only major complaint is that it's heavy at 3.6 pounds, but users say it's lighter, smaller, faster, easier to operate, and better overall than the previous generation.
Bosch Corded Variable Speed SDS-Plus Concrete/Masonry Rotary Hammer
If you're looking for a corded option instead of a battery-powered one, the Bosch 11255VSR Bulldog Xtreme Corded Variable Speed SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer is a popular choice. It ordinarily retails for $219 but is currently on sale for $174 on Amazon. The drill achieves 1,300 RPMs and 5,800 blows per minute (BPM), delivering 24 in-lbs of impact energy.
You can choose between three modes: rotation only, hammer only, or a combination of rotation and hammering. Users say they mostly use the combination mode, but the hammer-only mode is useful for pulling up tiles or breaking up rocks.
More than 3,000 users have reviewed this product on Amazon with an average rating of 4.7 stars. Roughly 95% of buyers gave the drill 4.0 stars or better. One user wrote their review after 2.5 years of use, saying it stood up to hard work and abuse the entire time. Another user says it works well on concrete, rock, brick, tile, and other hard materials. It's described as an "absolute beast" and a "work horse." One user simply says, "If you need to drill concrete this is the impact drill you need."
Makita DHR202Z 18 V Body Only Cordless Li-ion SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Drill
Makita's DHR202Z 18V Body Only Cordless Li-ion SDS Plus Rotary Hammer Drill retails for $285.36 on Amazon. More than 3,700 reviewers have awarded it an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Users note that it drills reliably without getting hot. They describe it as perfect for semi-professional use but recommend a beefier 5Ah or greater battery for big jobs. One buyer describes it as a "monster," saying they've used it for years, sometimes for hours at a time, and it's ideal for drilling into concrete. One review reports it drilling through a wall as if it were "butter".
Other users call it a "super machine," or "spectacular." One person called it a monster even after years of use and abuse, and another said it's great for use on a construction site, in addition to smaller at-home jobs. Overall, users say it's a "fantastic drill" and a "cracking machine" for the price.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill
The DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill is popular among consumers, with more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.7 stars. It ordinarily retails for $279, but it's currently on sale for $244 on Amazon.
Users say it's great for medium-duty masonry jobs, but recommend using 5Ah batteries or greater. Reviews describe it as a "monster" that's powerful and provides plenty of torque. They also note the built-in three-mode LED light as a perk. Another user says it's powerful enough to whip out of your hand if you're not focused, and loud enough that you should wear ear protection. One user even described it as the most powerful cordless drill in their collection.
Customers praise the drill for not heating up like comparable models. They say it's well-balanced and ergonomic, making long workdays more comfortable. They say it has phenomenal battery life and continues to hold up even after years of use. The brushless motor is described as a "powerhouse" with one user saying it's the best drill they've ever used, while other buyers call it "an absolute game changer" and say its "ergonomic design is a dream to work with."
Bosch Professional 12V System GSB 12V-15 -- Battery Hammer Drill
The Bosch Professional 12V System GSB 12V-15 Battery Hammer Drill is versatile, compact, and effective on a wide range of materials. Nearly 10,000 users have purchased and reviewed the product on Amazon, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars. It's part of the Bosch Professional line of power tools developed with heavy work in mind.
It spins up to 1,300 RPM, features a two-speed gearbox, and has a self-locking chuck. It's lightweight, and users say it's perfect for home use. It has a compact design at just 7 inches tall and 7.3 inches from front to back, making it ideal for quick jobs or getting into tight spaces.
One user claimed, "the German quality makes itself felt." Another described it as "indispensable." Others say it has a lot of power when drilling or hammer drilling, despite its compact size. They also compliment the drill's battery life and reliability.
DeWalt SDS Rotary Hammer Drill
DeWalt's SDS Rotary Hammer Drill has been described by consumers as "a beast" and "the best quality hammer drill at a great price." It is currently available for $249 on Amazon, where more than 1,600 users have given it an average rating of 4.8 stars. It gets up to 1,150 RPM and has vibration control technology to help reduce recoil shocks when hammer drilling. User reviews say it's super fast and easy to use, even when drilling through concrete, and they recommend it for both DIY and professional use.
One user says this tool drilled through a concrete slab "like a hot butter knife." Reviews describe the drill as a game-changer, praising its weight distribution and power. Another user described how easily it chopped up huge rocks in their yard, saying they should have bought it long ago.
One user reviewed the drill after using it for 5 years, saying they've been using it to drill holes in boulders, and it still runs great. Another said it's "light-years better than any cordless hammer drill I have used." The consensus is that the DeWalt SDS Rotary Hammer Drill drills concrete, stone, and masonry in seconds.
Truper 1/2 Professional 700W Rotary Hammer Drill
More than 2,000 consumers have purchased and reviewed the Truper 1/2" Professional 700W Rotary Hammer Drill on Amazon, giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars. It has a decent amount of power, generating up to 3,100 RPMs and 50,000 blows per minute, for just $94.99. It features a 360-degree auxiliary handle for greater control while hammer drilling. It measures 8.3 inches tall and nearly a foot, 11.8 inches, from front to back, meaning users trade compactness in exchange for all that power.
About 96% of consumers rated it 4.0 stars or greater, and users note that it's powerful, doesn't overheat, and works well on a wide range of jobs. Reviews say it's an excellent product and a good option for small home projects. Others say it works well and doesn't heat up after extended use. Reportedly, it's not very noisy (all things considered).
Milwaukee Electric Tools 2997-22 Hammer Drill/Impact Driver
Milwaukee's Electric Tools 2997-22 Hammer Drill and Impact Driver retails for $370 on Amazon, where more than 2,300 users have given it an average rating of 4.8 stars. Users praise its power and reliability, with one saying they use it to raise their truck on a scissor jack. Users also note that the battery life is good and it's widely effective on a wide range of jobs.
One reviewer says they rarely find a nut, bolt, or fastener they can't break free with this drill, and more than one claims it to be the best impact driver on the market. Another reviewer says they bought this drill as a gift, and it's still going strong years later.
Reviews say it's not only good for at-home DIY projects, but also for everyday trade work. It's also a robust tool that can withstand abuse, with one user saying they've dropped it from a 20-foot roof and it hasn't skipped a beat. One professional construction worker says they have several that they use every day on construction sites. Several reviews suggested this was the best drill on the market, with one saying it's "the best of the best period."
Methodology
It can be challenging to compare and contrast products from different brands and retailers, especially when relying on consumer reviews. Some major brands, like DeWalt, don't sell directly, only distributing through resellers like Amazon, Lowe's, and other big box home improvement stores. Other companies do sell directly but they don't feature user reviews on their websites.
With that in mind and with an eye toward leveling the field, we focused on Amazon ratings and reviews. SlashGear combed through top selling and top rated hammer drills, looking for the products with the highest ratings and the highest number of positive reviews.
The number of reviews and average rating are quantifiable metrics for figuring out what people are buying and how they feel about those purchases. The real gold, however, is in the reviews themselves. We read through dozens of reviews for each product on the list to find user comments with specific feedback to figure out not just what consumers like, but why they like it. Finally, we organized this list from least popular to most popular, based on rating and number of reviews. Whatever your hammer drilling needs are, there's probably a product on this list that will get the job done. And you don't have to take our word for it, thousands of customers will tell you all about it.