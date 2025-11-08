Cold Weather Can Kill Your DeWalt Batteries - Here's How To Keep Them Safe

There's no denying that battery-powered tools are taking over workshops and job sites. Sure, they might have some limitations in terms of power output. But when you compare them to corded versions, they're ridiculously convenient to use and maintain. With that said, if you want a power tool brand you can count on, you can never go wrong with Dewalt. Since its establishment in 1924, Dewalt has become one of the most popular power tool brands in the U.S. After all, many people praise Dewalt for making durable tools suitable for everyone from construction pros to woodworking hobbyists.

Now that the weather is changing, odds are good that most of our DeWalt cordless power tools will end up in the garage or shed. But before you store your Dewalt cordless drill or lawn mower, it's important to remember that extreme temperatures and batteries don't mix. In fact, even for the most heavy-duty power tool battery, cold weather is the biggest hidden enemy, as it drastically reduces the battery's performance and lifespan. That's why, before you end up with a dead battery, you'll want to make sure that you store your Dewalt Batteries properly before things get frosty.

With that in mind, let's break down exactly how cold weather can kill your DeWalt batteries and what you can do to ensure that they survive the winter months.