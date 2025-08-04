13 Of The Cheapest DeWalt Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is one of the most well-known brands in the tool industry, and professionals have been trusting the Raymond DeWalt name for over a century. In 2013, DeWalt introduced a practical range of power tools called 20V Max, which features almost everything a professional may need, from cordless screwdrivers to more saws than anyone could want. However, most 20V Max tools are quite expensive, and we understand that not everyone can afford them, especially those who are just starting to build an arsenal of tools and would need to buy more than one every now and then.
That's why we have selected some of the cheapest DeWalt power tools you can buy that will still improve your work. This is a varied selection that is sure to aid you in a diverse range of tasks. While most of DeWalt's power tools require a significant investment, these basic ones won't be heavy on your wallet (each comes in below $150) while still delivering the quality that this brand is known for. If nothing else, some of those cheap tools are so good that they will leave you rethinking your hand tool setup.
DeWalt 20V Max Jig Saw
For woodworking and metalworking, a jig saw can be a handy tool when you want to experiment with different kinds of shapes and designs consisting of complex curves. Lots of experience and practice is the only way to make sure you nail those curves, but a jig saw with a good grip certainly makes it easier. DeWalt's 20V Max Jig Saw, available on Amazon for $99, offers a comfortable handle and 4-position orbital action, which helps control the speed and position of the saw around curves.
Moreover, this product comes with a variable cutting speed between zero and 3,000 strokes per minute — high speed for fast cutting, low for accuracy. The included adjustable dust blower can push chips and debris out of the surface area, so they won't get in the way of the saw or make it hard to see what you're working on. Finally, there's the keyless shoe bevel with detents at four angles for easy adjustments, along with a keyless blade clamp for quickly changing the blade.
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with FlexDrive
The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver set, which retails for $85.99, promises "professional performance" and comes with several useful features. For instance, it is integrated with four LED lights to make work easier in dark areas. In addition, the 2Ah internal battery supports up to 680 activations on a single charge, so you can get more done before having to charge it again. The lack of a replaceable battery makes this product less desirable to professionals, which is probably why it's cheaper than other DeWalt electric screwdrivers.
The unit comes with a handy six-stage torque adjustment, which gives you control over the rotational force exerted by the screwdriver. To select the desired level of torque, simply move the rotating disk at the bottom of the screwdriver's handle. Adding more to the value, this screwdriver set includes 12 bits and is designed with a comfortable grip to become your go-to tool for a variety of screwing jobs — especially the lighter ones.
DeWalt 20V Max 1/4-Inch Impact Driver
Thanks to its brushless motor, the DeWalt 20V Max 1/4-Inch Impact Driver offers a greater runtime per charge, as well as effective performance under any kind of work conditions. The compact design of this tool makes it possible to operate in small areas that might be out of reach of the other tools on the market. This product comes with a brushless motor, which is more energy efficient and runs longer on a single charge. It also tends to be more durable than its brushed variety.
This impact driver allows for three variable speeds to adjust to various tasks and comes with multiple LED lights, which allow you to work even in low-light conditions. From DIYers to professionals, this can be a handy addition to anyone's tool collection. In addition to the impact driver, $99 get you a 20V/2Ah battery, a charger, and a nice bag to store the whole kit.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Oscillating Tool
Assuming DeWalt's numbers are correct, giving the 20V Max Oscillating Tool a brushless motor was one of the best decision the brand ever took. According to them, this motor increases runtime by 57% compared to that of similar brushed models. Motor aside, the tool has an ergonomic design and, according to users, seems to be well-build and quite durable.
Gone are the times when professionals had to keep a wrench at hand to change blades in their tools. DeWalt's latest design comes with a feature named Quick Change, which lets you switch blades and attachments easily and without the need for additional tools. Like other products in the 20V Max line, this one also has bright LEDs on the front.
This oscillating tool also has a dual-grip, variable-speed trigger, which lets you adjust speed and switch between fast cutting and slow and precise operation. Since this tool is compatible with multiple kinds of attachments, it can become a multipurpose tool that you can use for grinding and sanding on top of its primary purpose of cutting.
DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator
Everyone needs a portable tire inflator handy when traveling on a long journey. Flat tires are a nuisance at the best of times, and can be catastrophic when they happen in the middle of nowhere. That's what makes the DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator so useful, since it lets you inflate a flat tire enough to reach the repair station. What makes it useful both on the road and at home is that you can use three power sources: AC, DC, or a 20V Max battery.
The screen on the inflator acts as a digital gauge, which is used to set air pressure to the desired level, while an automatic shutoff option ensures that the tool doesn't go above the desired settings. The same screen lets you read the current pressures, too, which can be very useful. Tires aside, the high-volume and high-pressure hose let you inflate almost any inflatable object in no time, such as a kids' pool, swimming tubes, and more. Once again, this tire inflator comes with LED lights to aid use during late-night drives.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Drywall Cut-Out Tool
Another DeWalt tool that makes for an excellent cutting partner, the 20V Max XR Brushless Drywall Cut-Out Tool can produce up to 26,000 revolutions per minute. Like other products in the 20V Max line, it has a brushless motor and an LED light at the front of the design. It also includes a Quick Change function that lets you switch parts without the need of any other tool.
The Brushless Drywall Cut-Out Tool is compatible with 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch, and 1/4-inch bits, making it more versatile than some of its counterparts. The manufacturers claim it is "the most compact drywall cut-out tool in its class", meaning it can be used to create sleek drywall cuts even in cramped spaces. The lightweight design also helps, making it easy to hold the tool steady in place and potentially freeing a second hand for grabbing a complementary tool. Some users suggest marking the target area with a pen or chalk before proceeding with the tool for an accurate finish.
DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw
The 20V Max Circular Saw is a lightweight, durable tool that provides a robust woodcutting performance, for just $159.00. The handle has a comfortable rubber grip that goes easy on your hands, so they are not strained even after prolonged use. Moreover, it has a zero-to-50 degree bevel capacity to create a range of bevel cuts for angled edges, joining two pieces of wood at right angles, and more. While we've selected the brushed version to avoid making the price even higher, this is one of the DeWalt tools that you should buy brushless.
Being able to produce 5,150 revolutions per minute, speed is certainly one of the strengths of this saw. Oh, and don't worry about the durability — the high-strength magnesium shoe makes the tool fit for a multitude of jobsite applications without compromising on its longevity. While a great pick for DIYers, this is certainly a powerful tool, and can be safely used for hefty jobsite tasks encountered by professionals.
DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander
A DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander will give you plenty of control over your sanding speed, with a variable OPM rate ranging between 8,000 and 12,000. This makes it useful for a variety of different tasks, such as smoothing a piece of wood or metal, or readying it for the final finish. But speed and control is only part of the equation: You also need an accurate view of the surface you're working on to avoid any accidents. The low-profile height of this orbital sander ensures that you can get a good view of the surface without the tool interfering with your vision.
At the same time, the textured overmold grip gives you a strong grasp of the tool and prevents fatigue in your hands. Built with a dust-sealed switch, you can be free of worries that any dust or debris will damage the power circuit of the tool, which in change extends the life of the tool. Finally, the hook-and-loop pad at the bottom is compatible with generic sanding pads.
DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Ratchet Wrench
Some of the best parts of the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Ratchet Wrench are its size and its ability to equip a variety of fasteners, making it suitable for various kinds of tasks. The bright LED light ensures that everything is visible, which is especially important because the low profile of this tool makes it fit in areas where light might not reach, making it a great choice for car repairs.
Another reason why this ratcheting wrench is a smart choice for automotive repairs? The tool has a nylon-filled housing, which protects it against harsh chemicals and solvents, usually spilled when working with cars. The variable trigger lets you decide the speed of the ratchet's rotation, while the lock switch allows the tool to continue operating at the set speed. Of course, you can pick between forward and reverse movement through the selector placed on the back of the tool's head.
DeWalt 20V Max Variable Speed Die Grinder
Grinders are multipurpose tools, and those who often engage in woodworking, metalworking, or related jobs use them for cutting, grinding, polishing, and sharpening surfaces. Part of DeWalt's 20V Max range, the Variable Speed Die Grinder comes with a handle that can be mounted on either the left or the right side. Grab it with two hands for additional support, or switch the position of the handle when you need to use the tool at a different angle.
Being a variable speed grinder, this tool gives you a variable speed between 10,000 and 25,000 revolutions per minute, which can be easily adjusted using the speed selector at the bottom. This lets you handle a variety of jobs that go from light polishing to heavier grinding. This tool is normally a bit more expensive than what we'd recommend in this list, but it seems like it is often on sales on Amazon.com. That said, pairing it with a 20V Max battery won't be cheap.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cut Off Tool
Created for powerful cutting, the bonded abrasive wheel, diamond multi-material wheel, and diamond tile wheel packed with the 20V Max XR Cut Off Tool serve this purpose extraordinarily well. According to DeWalt, the diamond tile wheel uses "manufactured diamonds engineered for cutting". Is this DeWalt's best cut off tool? Probably not, but it certainly is one of the most powerful at this price range.
The powerful brushless motor gives the tool a no-load speed of 20,000 revolutions per minute. Paired with these unique blades, the kit can cut through a wide range of materials like wood, metal, plastic, tiles, and even stones. Furthermore, you can make the blade rotate clockwise and counterclockwise, while a convenient spindle lock lets you change blades in a few minutes, potentially saving you lots of time in the long run. This is also one of the few tools compatible with DeWalt's dust collection system, the dust extractors, though this additional tool has to be bought separately.
DeWalt 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
The 20V Max Reciprocating Saw, available on Amazon for $159, has a variable speed trigger, a stroke length of over one inch, and a max speed of 3,000 strokes per minute. Those basic features are accompanied by an ergonomic, lightweight design and a soft rubber grip, both of which enhance the ease with which you can perform your task. The four-position blade clamp gives you room for flush cutting, as well as opening avenues for versatile kinds of cuts. It also makes it easier to change the blade without using any other tools.
The pivoting adjustable shoe grants you a hold over the blade's depth for efficient cuts while also protecting the blade against damage. Meanwhile, the double oil-sealed shaft keeps all contamination at bay, thereby keeping the tool intact and functional for long. At the time of writing, the DeWalt20V Max Reciprocating Saw is down to $99 on Amazon.
DeWalt 20V Max Blower
There are plenty of DeWalt tools that will give you a great looking yard, and with over 14,000 reviews, the 20V Max Blower seems to be one of the best. This battery-powered tool provides a maximum airflow of up to 100 cubic feet per minute — not enough to compete with the strongest DeWalt leaf blowers, but good enough for some spring cleaning. This portable blower can be used in a wide variety of situations: From cleaning the fallen leaves off your backyard to removing pieces of debris from your DIY shop, this blower is perfect for homeowners with a small yard.
The blower comes with three speed levels to select from. This way, you can manage the intensity of airflow based on how demanding the task at hand is. The trigger lock allows further convenience to the user, allowing them to use the tool for extended periods of time without needing to keep a finger on the trigger. The compact design and a slim nozzle further help with the job, making it easy to clean between tight spots.