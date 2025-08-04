13 Of The Cheapest DeWalt Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is one of the most well-known brands in the tool industry, and professionals have been trusting the Raymond DeWalt name for over a century. In 2013, DeWalt introduced a practical range of power tools called 20V Max, which features almost everything a professional may need, from cordless screwdrivers to more saws than anyone could want. However, most 20V Max tools are quite expensive, and we understand that not everyone can afford them, especially those who are just starting to build an arsenal of tools and would need to buy more than one every now and then.

That's why we have selected some of the cheapest DeWalt power tools you can buy that will still improve your work. This is a varied selection that is sure to aid you in a diverse range of tasks. While most of DeWalt's power tools require a significant investment, these basic ones won't be heavy on your wallet (each comes in below $150) while still delivering the quality that this brand is known for. If nothing else, some of those cheap tools are so good that they will leave you rethinking your hand tool setup.