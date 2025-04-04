How To Keep Power Tool Batteries Safe Over Winter (And What To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most modern power tools use lithium-ion batteries. There's a whole host of reasons why these became the industry standard. They're much more efficient than the old Nickel Cadmium batteries. They charge faster, can hold a higher capacity of electricity, and can maintain that capacity for longer, even when they aren't in use. That means you can spend more time with the battery in your tool and less time waiting for it on the charger. They also weigh less, making the tools they power much more maneuverable.

That said, they aren't perfect. There are two major downsides to using lithium-ion. The first is that it's more expensive, and the second is that its overall lifespan is shorter. A lithium-ion battery usually only lasts two to three years before it starts to degrade, with the battery's overall capacity shrinking over time. Then, before you know it, the battery will start to exhibit telltale signs that it needs to be replaced.

Certain environmental factors can accelerate this process. That's why it's important to store your batteries properly. Good storage habits are important to maintain year-round, but they can be particularly vital during the winter months in colder climates. There are a few factors that will help you to determine the ideal storage place for your batteries as well as a few potential hazards to keep in mind that you may wish to avoid.

