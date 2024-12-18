Can You Leave DeWalt Batteries On The Charger?

In the modern era, battery-powered tools are all the rage. The likes of Ryobi and Milwaukee have embraced this convenient and effective technology wholeheartedly, running everything from drills to sanders on their individual battery systems. DeWalt has done the same, with the majority of its commonly-used tools, in addition to its high-tech tools and products you might not know exist, going cordless. The brand focuses predominantly on 20 and 60-volt batteries, though some tools require 120 volts via two batteries. Regardless of the voltage, though, it's important to take good care of DeWalt batteries to get the most out of them.

While you want to ensure your DeWalt batteries don't get wet and that you're not dropping them on hard surfaces constantly, when it comes to charging, you don't need to be too careful. It's often said that leaving rechargeable tool batteries on the charger is bad for them, but in DeWalt's case, it's not a big deal. DeWalt batteries are equipped with something called Maintenance Mode, which keeps them at a full charge regardless of how long they're left on the charger. That means you don't have to worry about overcharging or potential overheating that could come from leaving a battery to charge for too long.

With all of that said, there are some other important details pertaining to DeWalt battery charging that you should know about.

