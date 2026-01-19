5 Black & Decker Power Tools Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black and Decker is one of the most well-known names in the power tool industry, having been around for over a century. Its parent company, Stanley Black and Decker, now owns over a dozen different tool brands, including DeWalt, Craftsman, Stanley, and Irwin.

Black and Decker is often seen as the budget power tool option in this family of brands. Most black-and-orange products are significantly more affordable than their black-and-yellow siblings. But even though Black and Decker might not have the same reputation for power and quality as DeWalt, the company is widely regarded as an excellent option for those looking for a solid cost-to-performance ratio.

That said, not all Black and Decker power tools are as good as others. Some of them have left buyers less than satisfied. There could be any number of reasons why this can occur. The tool might break easily, there might be some fundamental flaw in the design, or it might simply not be as powerful as expected. One of the best ways to find out which tools to avoid is to take a look at customer reviews on digital storefronts and see which of them have consistently received low reviews for the same issues. Sometimes, even items that have high scores overall will have dozens of 1-star reviews citing the same problem. This is a pretty reliable indicator that it might be more than a simple one-off mistake.