5 Mini Gadgets You Can Find At Costco
If you need bulk buys and family-sized deals, Costco is the way to go. It's where you can get massive jugs of detergent, mega boxes of snacks, and multi-packs of soda. But beyond the oversized items, Costco actually carries some mini items too, specifically mini gadgets.
Mini versions of anything might not always be as feature-packed as their full-sized counterparts, but they do have their place. Maybe you want a mini gadget to take on the road, bring to your campsite, or just use in your backyard. Or perhaps you don't have as much room in your home to keep a full-size gadget. Either way, mini gadgets can save you from clutter, all while providing the basic functionalities you need.
If you're on the hunt for a mini gadget at Costco for your travels, outdoor adventures, or a lack of space at home, here are five of the ones you can buy online or in-store.
Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer
There was a time when you had to print photos to see them, but since the era of digital displays, it hasn't exactly been as popular. After all, why go through the hassle of dropping by a photo center when you can just scroll through albums straight from your phone or computer? There's still something different about having a physical copy of your memory, though. Instead of going through a local center, you can conveniently print your pictures at home with a mini photo printer. One of the best mini photo printers — the Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer — is available at Costco.
Measuring just 3.1 by 10 by 12.22 inches, the Canon IVY 2 is small enough to fit in your bag and won't take up much space on your work table. It prints 2 by 3-inch stickers using the inkless ZINK (Zero Ink) Technology. That means it doesn't take any ink cartridges like a regular-sized printer would. All it needs is just the stack of ZINK instant photo paper, and then you can choose your photo from the printer's companion mobile app and print away. If you want to get creative, you can also edit the photos in the app with text, emojis, and frames before sending them to the printer.
The printer works wirelessly and simply connects to your phone via Bluetooth. The only wired connection it needs is when it charges via USB-C.
Hisense C2 Pro 4K Portable Laser Mini Projector
Watching and gaming on your smart TV is all fun and games until you decide that you want a change of scenery. But with a TV, especially a large one, watching outdoors or in a different room means having to uninstall your TV (if it's wall-mounted) and hauling it back and forth. If you're looking for a quick and convenient way to watch anywhere, try using a portable projector like the Hisense C2 Pro 4K Portable Laser Mini Projector from Costco instead.
The Hisense C2 Pro is only 10 by 9.7 by 9.7 inches and 12.6 lb., so it's easy to move around the house. It can display a screen anywhere from 65 to 300" and deliver true-to-life colors even if your walls aren't white. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital audio, and IMAX Enhanced to provide a movie-like experience.
The projector already comes with a built-in 20W two-channel JBL sound system, but for better audio, you can connect a speaker to the audio jack at the back of the unit. Speaking of connectivity, there are multiple ways to use your speakers, external storage, and even gaming consoles with the projector. For wired connections, you have the option between two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. The projector can also pair with your devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If you prefer hands-free control, Alexa is built into the unit, so you can quickly issue voice commands instead of fiddling with the buttons.
Midea Portable Countertop Dishwasher
Your ideal kitchen might be one that's complete with a full suite of built-in appliances like a wall oven, fridge, and cooktop. The reality, though, is that some homes won't come with the space for full-size appliances — you'll have to make do with mini alternatives instead. The good news is, Costco carries some tiny appliances for your small kitchen, including the Midea Portable Countertop Dishwasher.
This compact Midea dishwasher measures 16.63 by 17.5 by 17.5 inches, fitting right on your countertop. Unlike a full-size dishwasher, it doesn't require permanent installation. You can simply set it on your kitchen counter, direct the drainpipe into your sink, and add 1.3 gallons of water to the built-in tank. From there, use it as you would any other dishwasher.
While small, the Midea dishwasher can handle up to ten-inch plates, large pots and pans, and tall glasses. It features three wash cycles for your different needs. Heavy runs for a little over two hours and is designed for heavily soiled cookware, according to the user manual. Normal cleans your dinnerware for almost four hours, but at a lower temperature than Heavy. Quick, which only takes 40 minutes, is meant for loads with only light residue. You can easily choose your preferred cycle from the touch control display at the front.
Besides your small kitchen, the countertop dishwasher can be used in RVs and campsites, too. Just place the drainpipe in a bucket instead of the sink, and you're good to go.
SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD
Not long ago, external drives used to be these thick and heavy bricks that weren't exactly the definition of portable. They were a nightmare to carry around, but fortunately, external drives like SSDs are becoming slimmer and smaller by the minute. Browsing through Costco's product range, you'll find a few of these portable SSDs, including the SanDisk Extreme Go.
Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, the SanDisk Extreme Go is designed with read speeds of as fast as 1,050MBps and write speeds of up to 1,000MBps. You can use it for all sorts of digital demands on the go, like sharing important documents with coworkers or quickly accessing large gigabyte-sized files without lugging your laptop everywhere. Conveniently, it's only 0.38 by 2.07 by 3.97 inches and weighs just 0.11 lb, making it compact enough to slip even into your pocket.
The SSD is also built with a nifty keyring hole, in case you just want to hang it from your backpack like a keychain. Yes, you can expose the SanDisk Extreme Go to the elements without worry since it's rated at IP65. This means it's dust-tight (completely safe from dust) and can withstand water jets, so it's okay to leave it out. Plus, the SSD's silicone shell is ruggedized, with protection from a drop of as high as three meters. Software-wise, the portable SSD features Memory Zone file management and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker by Anker
Playing music on your phone just doesn't hit the same as playing via a speaker. This is especially true when you're hanging out with a large group. The downside of a speaker, though, is that when you're out and about, it can be a hassle to lug around just for entertainment. That's where portable speakers come in handy, and if you need one, Costco offers a selection of mini options like the Soundcore Select 4 Go by Anker.
Equipped with a 5W driver, this Bluetooth speaker is pocket-sized. You can easily hold it in one hand, carry it by the built-in strap, or set it down on its back. If you want to customize your listening experience, the Select 4 Go has a companion mobile app, where you can personalize the EQ based on your preferences. It also works with another Select 4 Go. You can pair the two speakers using the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature to get a stereo experience.
Besides providing crisp audio, the speaker is designed to handle the elements. Unlike regular Bluetooth speakers, the Select 4 Go has IP67 protection, meaning it won't be penetrated by dust and can go underwater (up to 3.3 feet) without ruining the device. It even floats. This makes the speaker a solid choice for any kind of outdoor adventure, from beach trips to park picnics. Its battery can even hold up for as long as 20 hours at 40% volume, lasting you a whole day outside.