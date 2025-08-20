13 Tiny Appliances Made To Fit Your Small Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Large kitchens are often seen as the cream of the crop or something to aspire to, but there are a few perks to be found in small kitchens as well. Limited space means fewer pots, pans, and other kitchenware, which reduces clutter and the amount of dirty dishes in your kitchen. Plus, you're more likely to prioritize buying high-quality, frequently recommended cooking gadgets that serve multiple purposes instead of spending money on one-use appliances or gadgets that get stuck in a drawer to be forgotten.

If you're looking for compact appliances to outfit your new home and its small kitchen, or want to claim back some much-needed space in a home you've lived in for years, we've got you covered. We've rounded up the best tiny appliances that were designed to fit your small kitchen, covering all the bases with an air fryer, coffee maker options, a few blenders, and more.