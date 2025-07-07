5 Kitchen Appliances To Buy When You're Moving Into A New Home And You're On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Congratulations on moving into your new home, and our condolences that the former occupants took everything not bolted to the floor. In most cases, this isn't a big deal until you get to the kitchen and realize that you can't use it as a kitchen because the only thing in there is a sink, and sinks can't cook food. It's a scenario I can empathize with. When I purchased my home in 2019, we, too, showed up to an empty kitchen, although the former owners did give us a warning first.

In either case, a mixture of frustration and excitement comes with having a totally empty kitchen. You have the joy of picking out new stuff for your new home and the pain of paying for it. Imagine that you've moved into your place, you don't have a ton of money, and you need to get your house stocked up quickly so you don't have to get takeout every single day. The good news is that with a little sleuthing and some patience, you can stock a kitchen full of appliances without that much money.

You likely won't be getting the highest-end tech in the kitchen space, nor will you be spending money on extra kitchen smart tech you don't need. Instead, we'll be focusing on adhering to the strictest budget possible. If it isn't immediately evident, don't waste your money.