10 Pieces Of Kitchen Tech That Are A Total Waste Of Money

It doesn't matter what era you come from, people have been pitching kitchen tools for decades. Companies used to hock them in TV adverts and infomercials in the old days. Today, it's much the same but now you seem them in the form of TikTok videos or YouTube Shorts. The culture of selling you kitchen gadgets you probably don't need is alive and well. Some of those tools do indeed serve a good function while others are only good for the occasional use and spend most of their lives taking up space.

One such example is the garlic press. You peel a clove of garlic and put it in the press. It then pushes the garlic through the little holes to create fresh minced garlic on cue. Folks who frequently cook with a lot of garlic swear by the garlic press as an excellent single-use kitchen gadget that saves a ton of time as garlic is often tricky to deal with, especially for beginner and intermediate cooks. Such tools can save time and make cooking more enjoyable.

Other tools may not have the same distinction as the garlic press for a variety of reasons. For example, the product may too niche to use consistently and simply takes up space most of the time. In other cases, a little technique or creative thinking with basic kitchen tools like blenders or chef's knives forego the need for a specific tool. Whatever the case may be, there are a ton of useless kitchen gadgets out there — let's take a look at a few.

