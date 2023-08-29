McDonald's Flaky Ice Cream Machines Are iFixit's Next Right To Repair Conquest

McDonald's busted ice cream machines are the stuff of corporate legends, and to this day, no fool-proof solution has emerged. iFixit, the teardown-happy folks who partner with giants like Google and Samsung for service and self-repairs, now have their sights fixed on redeeming the broken McDonald's ice cream machines for good.

Market analysis says that at any given point in time, one in 10 ice cream machines at the famed Golden Arch outlet is malfunctioning. There's even a whole crowd-sourced directory of broken machines across the country. When a machine breaks, you call a technician to fix it. But if the machine's components lock the issues behind error codes that can't be deciphered by any technician except the company that makes those machines, you have no other option left.

In McDonald's case, those ice cream machines are made by Taylor. In fact, a majority of Taylor's profit comes from fixing these damaged machines. If someone tries to hack their way into the software and make sense of those mysterious codes to understand the problem, they will run afoul of copyright laws. Originally put in place to protect piracy from CDs, these copyright laws make it difficult to repair any hunk of metal that is tied closely to software locks. iFixit wants a permanent solution to the curse of broken McDonald's ice cream machines by getting the laws changed. In partnership with Public Knowledge, iFixit has now asked the Copyright Office to grant a copyright exemption for repairing broken ice cream machines.